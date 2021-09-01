Colin Wilhelm Formally Requests FoIA and House Ethics Committee Documentation of Lauren Boebert’s Financials
As a constituent citizen of CD3, and a candidate, I believe in ethical representation and full transparency”GLENWOOD SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candidate Colin Wilhelm is filing Freedom of Information Act requests as well as a direct request to the House Ethics Committee for Lauren Boebert’s financial disclosures. This comes after weeks of reporting from various news outlets. Numerous discrepancies have been made known publicly, most notably the potential possession of an airplane.
“Today I am filing Freedom of Information Act request, and a direct request to the House Ethics Committee regarding Congressperson Boebert's required financial disclosures. As a constituent citizen of CD3, and a candidate, I believe in ethical representation and full transparency,” said Wilhelm.
"It is my belief that if this information is not available by the House Ethics Committee and the FAA that Congressperson Boebert has purposely failed to report both of these as required by law."
The requests will specifically pertain to Boebert’s 2019 personal financial disclosures, as per Title 1 of the Ethics in Government Act of 1978, as amended 5. U.S.C. app. § 101 et seq. Also requested are all records and documents pertaining to a single seat cargo aircraft tail number N2882U. This plane is registered to a business solely owned by the Boeberts.
After these documents are either provided or shown not to exist within government records, Colin Wilhelm will begin to formally request a full House Ethics Committee investigation. It is in the best interest of Colorado and the nation that such an investigation is undertaken. We have a right to know if our elected officials are violating federal law and if they have conflicts of interest that may harm their constituents.
