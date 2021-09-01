CouncilofEliteAdvisors.com Announces Top Performers for the week of September, 1, 2021

CouncilofEliteAdvisors.com a website that accepts nominees from the top business and personal advisors worldwide is pleased to announce the selected top performers for the week of September 1, 2021

/EIN News/ -- West Boylston, Massachusetts, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COEA recognizes Regan Schiller as a top professional in the Wealth Management Industry - Edmonton, Alberta

Regan Schiller is a retirement specialist with expertise in working with business owners/professionals and retirees with a strong focus on helping them transform their financial future and achieve their personal financial goals. His expertise lies in helping individuals identify their primary risks in retirement and structuring a plan to help them avoid market downturns while protecting their life savings.

For more information contact Regan Schiller at schillerandassociates.com.

____

COEA recognizes Pak Le as a top professional in the Financial Planning/ Financial Advisor Industry - Islandia NY

Life comes at you fast sometimes. Women juggling a career, motherhood, and marriage, taking on a caregiver role for their child, spouse, or parent can be overwhelming. Obtaining an understanding how this new role may impact them emotionally, financially, and physically should be discussed with their advisor.

For more information contact Pak Le at ple@wizdom1.com or visit her site at https://www.wizdom1.com/team/pak-le-cltc.

Media Contact: Jeremiah Desmarais

Company: Council of Elite Advisors

Source: http://councilofeliteadvisors.com/liftmedia

Email: membercare@advisorist.com

Attachment