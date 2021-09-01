Governor Abbott Proclaims September 2021 As Preparedness Month In Texas

September 1, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott has issued a proclamation recognizing September 2021 as Preparedness Month in Texas. Coinciding with National Preparedness Month, this month is a time to encourage Texans to develop and practice emergency plans to protect their household and property in the event of an emergency or natural disaster by creating a communication strategy, deciding on an emergency meeting location, building a three-day disaster preparedness kit, and signing up for emergency alerts. "Each September, the State of Texas participates in National Preparedness Month and renews our commitment to promoting emergency preparedness in homes, businesses, and communities across the Lone Star State," reads the Governor's proclamation. "At this time, I encourage all Texans to remain mindful of both natural and manmade disasters. As the conditions of potential threats can change rapidly, it is essential to understand and heed warnings from local officials and emergency management personnel. In order to ensure a better and brighter future for the state of Texas, we must prepare today for a safer tomorrow." View the Governor's proclamation. The Texas Division of Emergency Management, which marks its second anniversary as a standalone state agency under the Texas A&M University System today, is also highlighting key preparedness topics from Ready.gov every week during the month of September 2021 across social media: Week 1 September 1-4: Make A Plan Talk to your friends and family about how you will communicate before, during, and after a disaster. Make sure to update your plan based on the Centers for Disease Control recommendations due to the coronavirus. Week 2 September 5-11: Build A Kit Gather supplies that will last for several days after a disaster for everyone living in your home. Don’t forget to consider the unique needs each person or pet may have in case you have to evacuate quickly. Update your kits and supplies based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control. Week 3 September 12-18: Low-Cost, No-Cost Preparedness Limit the impacts that disasters have on you and your family. Know the risk of disasters in your area and check your insurance coverage. Learn how to make your home stronger in the face of storms and other common hazards, and act fast if you receive a local warning or alert. Week 4 September 19-25: Teach Youth About Preparedness Talk to your kids about preparing for emergencies and what to do in case you are separated. Reassure them by providing information about how they can get involved. Texans can visit https://txready.org for safety tips and resources.