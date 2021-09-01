Nearly $300,000 in Grant Funding Now Available for Projects Aimed at Reducing Diesel Engine Emissions

DHEC Air Chief Rhonda Thompson: “By providing this funding to support local innovative projects, the EPA and DHEC are helping communities improve the state’s air quality for all of its residents”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Sept. 1, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today that grant funding is available for the replacement or upgrade of older diesel engines in an effort to help reduce diesel emissions across the state.

Diesel emissions make up a significant portion of the mobile source air pollution in South Carolina, which is why DHEC is pleased to announce roughly $294,000 in federal funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2021 State Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) grant will help South Carolina support clean diesel projects.

“Recent data shows that diesel engines account for a majority of harmful emissions from both on-road and off-road equipment,” said Rhonda Thompson, DHEC’s Bureau of Air Quality Chief. “This funding will support projects that target older diesel engines and will reduce their harmful effects on public health and the environment.”

DERA funding is intended for county, city, or other local government entities, private organizations, businesses, and universities. Grants are awarded to eligible applicants for the implementation of diesel emissions reduction projects which achieve public health and air quality goals. These projects should be cost-effective plans to reduce emissions through engine repowers, equipment and exhaust retrofits, or equipment replacements. EPA will share between 25 percent and 100 percent of the costs, depending on the type of project.

Previously allocated DERA grant funding has been used to replace school buses, repower a marine vessel, and retrofit emergency response vehicles.

“DERA continues to support innovative projects that improve air quality for the people in South Carolina,” said Thompson.

The Request for Proposal (RFP) will be released on October 1, 2021. Additional information, applications and a list of projects previously funded in South Carolina by similar DERA grants are available here.

