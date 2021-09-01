We Appreciate You Party The Sweetest Labor Day Weekend Announces Latest Goodies
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is rewarding the sweetest goodies on the Westside thru Labor Day Weekend to celebrate talented kids and professionals too.
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'We Appreciate You Party' The Sweetest Labor Day Weekend celebrating talented kids and their parents too.
Recruiting for Good is Rewarding The Westside's Sweetest Goodies.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We have 3 days to party Saturday, Sunday, and Monday in Brentwood, Santa Monica, and Venice. As of now we're rewarding the sweetest goodies from Sidecar Donuts, Salt and Straw (Ice Cream), and Pudu Pudu (Pudding)."
How to Attend Our Sweet Parties
1. Kids in Kindergarten, Elementary, Middle School draw a picture of parent at work.
2. Parent take picture of drawing and email to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com.
3. Include kid's first name, Age, and what parent does for work.
About
Recruiting for Good generates proceeds from staffing placements to make a positive impact. We sponsor fun community celebrations and sweet gigs for kids that teach positive values, and prepare them for life. Candidates who allow us to represent them are part of our success. We celebrate them for entrusting us by sponsoring Sweet Party 'We Appreciate You.'
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Love to make a positive impact, refer your co-workers, family, and friends to land sweet jobs and earn the sweetest foodie reward.
Coming this fall, Recruiting for Good is launching the most rewarding club for talented girls The Inner Beauty Club. Participate in 3 collaborative community creative gigs to make a positive impact and earn mom and me rewards (Beauty, Foodie, Goodies). LA and NJ.
