Intermodals Competitive Landscape Shows Top Ten Players Making Up Over 71% Of The Market As Per The Business Research Company's Report On The Intermodals Market

Segments covered: By Type – Container-On-Flatcar (COFC), Trailer-On-Flatcar (TOFC); By Destination – Domestic, International; By Application – Oil And Gas, Aerospace And Defense, Industrial And Manufacturing, Construction, Chemical, Food And Beverages, Healthcare, Others

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the intermodals market, the global intermodals market is relatively fragmented, with a large number of players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 71.20% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include BNSF Railway, Union Pacific Railroad, Canadian National Railway, Deutsche Bahn, and Norfolk Southern Railway.

The BNSF Railway was the largest competitor with 11.88% share of the market, followed by Union Pacific Railroad with 10.88%, Deutsche Bahn with 10.81%, Canadian National Railway with 10.23%, Norfolk Southern Railway with 7.24%, Indian Railways with 6.24%, CSX Transportation with 4.64%, SNCF with 3.77%, Japan Freight Railway Company (JR Freight) with 3.16%, and VTG Rail Logistics with 2.35%.



The global intermodal market size is expected to grow from $49.48 billion in 2020 to $54.26 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The intermodal freight market size is expected to reach $69.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Player-adopted strategies in the intermodals market include expanding business by adding new containers into business, strengthening intermodals business by opening new intermodal terminals in different regions to expand their intermodal presence, expanding intermodal rail transport service business by adding new intermodal rail service between different region, strategic collaboration, and strengthening business by opening intermodal facilities.

The Business Research Company's report titled Intermodals Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 covers major intermodals companies, intermodals market share by company, intermodals manufacturers, intermodals market size, and intermodals market forecasts. The report also covers the global intermodals market and its segments.

Merger and acquisition activity in the intermodal market in the last four years has been medium. Leading deals have included those done by the CMA CGM, Siemens, Canadian National Railway and Linfox. Most recently, in July 2021, CMA CGM, a French container transportation and shipping company, acquired Continental Rail in a $30 million deal. Continental Rail is specialized in intermodal containers traffic between main ports across Spain. Continental Rail was established in May 2000 in Madrid, Spain. With this acquisition, CMA CGM offers its customers a range of complementary services covering both shipping and logistics.

Intermodal usually involves transportation by more than one form of carrier during a single journey. A usual intermodal freight transport may involve truck, rail, or ship, for moving large-sized goods in the same containers or trailer, to transport goods from shipper to consignee. In this mode, handling of the freight is not done manually when changing from one mode of freight to another, thus increasing the security of the transported product substantially.

North America was the largest region in the intermodals market, accounting for 32.2% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the intermodals market will be Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 15.2% and 14.7% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by Western Europe and Middle East, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 14.3% and 13.6% respectively during 2020-2025.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

