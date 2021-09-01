Help plan the future of the John C. and Mariana Jones/Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will present a draft 10-year management plan for the John C. and Mariana Jones/Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area at a public hearing in Martin County on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. at the Martin County Administrative Center Commission Chambers, 2401 SE Monterey Road in Stuart. The public is encouraged to attend and will have the opportunity to comment and ask questions regarding the draft plan for the FWC-managed WEA.

The John C. and Mariana Jones/Hungryland WEA encompasses approximately 12,735 acres in Palm Beach and Martin counties and is currently the largest area of contiguous wetlands in Martin County. With a boundary straddling the Martin and Palm Beach county boundaries, it is set within some of the highest quality pine flatwoods, hammocks and marshes remaining in south Florida. These marshes, flatwoods and wet prairies provide important habitat for wildlife including gopher tortoises, Everglade snail kites and Bachman’s sparrows. The John C. and Mariana Jones/Hungryland WEA also offers many opportunities for public recreation including hunting, fishing, wildlife viewing, bird watching, hiking, biking, primitive camping and horseback riding.

“The John C. and Mariana Jones/Hungryland WEA was purchased to ensure the preservation of fish, wildlife and other natural and cultural resources for future generations, and to provide fish- and wildlife-based outdoor recreation opportunities to the public,” said Jackie Bucheck, FWC land conservation planner. “This draft management prospectus will specify how we intend to accomplish that goal.”

For more information on this upcoming public hearing, go to MyFWC.com/Conservation and select “Terrestrial Programs” then “Management Plans.” Hunting and fishing regulations are not included in this plan or meeting; they are addressed through a separate public process. Visit MyFWC.com/hunting or MyFWC.com/fishing and select “Regulations” to learn more about hunting and fishing regulations.

Pursuant to Chapters 253 and 259, Florida Statutes, all lands purchased with public funds must have a management plan that ensures the property will be managed in a manner that is consistent with the intended purposes of the purchase. For more information and background on management plans and their goals, visit MyFWC.com/conservation, select “Terrestrial Conservation” and then “management” under “Management Plans (WMA).”

To obtain a copy of the land management prospectus for the John C. and Mariana Jones/Hungryland WEA, call Jackie Bucheck at 850-487-9588 or email Jacqueline.Bucheck@MyFWC.com.

To learn more about the John C. and Mariana Jones/Hungryland WEA go to MyFWC.com and select “Wildlife Viewing” then “Wildlife Management Areas.”