Gov. Wolf: PA Air National Guard Activated to Support Afghan Ally Refuge Efforts

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that 43 Pennsylvania Air National Guard members have been activated to support Afghan ally refuge efforts in the United States. The airmen, who are on federal orders through the end of September, will provide general base support such as security, firefighting and ground transportation duties as needed at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, N.J.; Volk Field, Wis.; and at the Pentagon, Wash. D.C. 

“We are fortunate to have the diverse resources of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard to assist with the monumental yet compassionate task,” Gov. Wolf said. “Pennsylvania will do whatever it takes to provide the resources and the open arms for the Afghan people to feel safe and welcomed.”

“Pennsylvania’s airmen possess a variety of skills and they are well-trained to support our federal partners,” said Brig. Gen. Michael Regan, deputy adjutant general for the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. “Many of our airmen have served in Afghanistan and this mission is one that is particularly meaningful to support.”

The Pennsylvania National Guard is the third largest Guard in the nation and is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs’ dual mission of supporting nearly 800,000 Pennsylvania veterans and providing safety and security for our commonwealth and nation. 

