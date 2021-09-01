Flachsbart & Greenspoon Merges with Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig to Expand National Reach
Flachsbart & Greenspoon brings a great depth of experience, strength of purpose, and well-honed intellectual property prosecution and litigation skills to DBL.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flachsbart & Greenspoon, a law firm focused on complex litigation, appeals, and intellectual property acquisition and protection, announces that they have merged with Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, a leading corporate and intellectual property law firm with offices across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, effective September 1, 2021.
— Tom Dunlap, Managing Partner, Dunalp Bennett & Ludwig
Founded in 2007, Flachsbart & Greenspoon served its clients’ complex litigation and intellectual property needs for 15 years. The firm won multiple trials and appeals on matters ranging from bank fraud to patent infringement to criminal sentencing and has represented many clients ranging from individuals to some of the nation’s largest companies, all with the same dedicated service and drive. Behind the scenes, successes included valuable patent licensing campaigns and successfully resolving merger-and-acquisition, trade secret, and non-competition disputes.
“We look forward to working with Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and leveraging our winning practice and DBL’s existing systems to provide nimble, technology-based representation to our clients,” stated William Flachsbart, founding member of Flachsbart & Greenspoon. “We are especially excited about joining DBL because, like us, their primary focus is on blending legal expertise and collaborative thinking to provide excellent results for our clients.”
With a strong focus on patents—including defense of inventor rights at all ecosystem levels from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to the Supreme Court— Flachsbart & Greenspoon garnered a reputation as thought leaders and winners. Patent prosecution clientele included one of the world’s most significant science and engineering universities, a leading 3D printing innovator, and a cybersecurity firm of global repute. No matter how simple or complex the issues, the firm remained focused entirely on helping clients succeed.
“We merged our winning practice into Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig because of its singular focus on client success, and its substantial infrastructure for serving the widest range of client needs on a global basis,” stated Robert Greenspoon, Partner at Flachsbart & Greenspoon. “Helping people succeed is a shared core value, which was essential to our decision.”
Thomas Dunlap, a Managing Partner at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, added, “Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is delighted to welcome the lawyers from the Chicago-based national firm of Flachsbart & Greenspoon. They bring a great depth of experience, strength of purpose, and well-honed intellectual property prosecution and litigation skills to DBL.”
To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, please visit them online at www.dbllawyers.com.
About Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a leading comprehensive legal advisor to national and global businesses with 16 offices nationwide, as well as Toronto and London. The firm was founded by U.S. Army veterans and has over 70 attorneys licensed to practice in over 40 states. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig has been recognized as one of the top intellectual property law firms by IP Watchdog. For more information, visit: www.DBLLawyers.com.
