Readers' Favorite Recognizes "The Day That You Choose" by Miss Bosco in its Annual International Book Award Contest
Think of this little example. Be certain that it’s crystal clear... So your good days turn into good weeks, And your good Months turn into good years!”LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers' Favorite recognizes "The Day That You Choose" by Miss Bosco in its annual international book award contest, currently available at https://www.amazon.com/Day-That-You-Choose-technique-ebook/dp/B08F3S6TC7
— Miss Bosco
The Readers' Favorite International Book Award Contest featured thousands of contestants from over a dozen countries, ranging from new independent authors to NYT best-sellers and celebrities.
"Reviewed By Amy Louise Hill for Readers' Favorite
The Day That You Choose, written and illustrated by Miss Bosco, is an educational book for young children. The story is told by a cute giraffe who explains how to deal with the many emotions a child can experience. This book teaches different techniques your child can use to combat any emotions they may be feeling. The Day That You Choose will be extremely useful and I recommend this book to any parent who wishes to prepare their child for this stage in their life. Pick up a copy today to make a change for the better.
"Wow" is the first thing I said to myself when I began reading this amazing book. Miss Bosco has packed The Day That You Choose with numerous helpful insights into the emotions children go through, and how they can deal with them. This is by far one of the best books I've had the pleasure to read. It is so informative and well-written, and I just know children will be able to use the coping methods easily. Although this book is aimed at children, I feel parents/guardians will be able to benefit from it also. Miss Bosco has chosen rhyme to tell her story and it works perfectly in helping the reader remember what they have just read. The illustrations are adorable, professional, and detailed. I enjoyed this book so much and I will certainly be reading it again. I hope Miss Bosco continues to write more books like this one."
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
We receive thousands of entries from all over the world. Because of these large submission numbers, we are able to break down our contest into 140+ genres, and each genre is judged separately, ensuring that books only compete against books of their same genre for a fairer and more accurate competition. We receive submissions from independent authors, small publishers, and publishing giants such as Random House, HarperCollins and Simon & Schuster, with contestants that range from the first-time, self-published author to New York Times bestsellers like J.A. Jance, James Rollins, and #1 best-selling author Daniel Silva, as well as celebrity authors like Jim Carrey (Bruce Almighty), Henry Winkler (Happy Days), and Eriq La Salle (E.R., Coming to America).
"When the right books are picked as winners we pay attention. We will be spreading the word about Readers' Favorite." --Karen A., Editor for Penguin Random House
Readers' Favorite is proud to announce that "The Day That You Choose" by Miss Bosco won the Finalist Award in the Christian - Children category.
You can learn more about Miss Bosco and "The Day That You Choose" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/the-day-that-you-choose where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
Readers' Favorite LLC
Media Relations
+1 631-455-8445
support@readersfavorite.com
