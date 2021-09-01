Submit Release
Investment Conference to Feature Jon Gray of Blackstone, Raise Funds for Teen Financial Literacy

2019 SecureFutures Investment Conference with keynote Stuart Peterson

Early registration discount available now for Sep 23rd virtual event

MILWAUKEE, WI, USA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 13th annual SecureFutures Investment Conference will take place as a virtual event on Thursday, September 23rd, from 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm Central Time. The conference is recognized as the Midwest’s premier annual event for cutting-edge investment thinking.

This year’s all-star lineup of speakers is keynoted by Jon Gray, President and Chief Operating Officer of Blackstone. Regional speakers include Adam Blitz of Evanston Capital Management, Joe Milano of Greenhouse Funds, and Brandon Nelson of Calamos Investments. Previous speakers at this popular event have included Howard Marks, Jim Chanos, Byron Trott, Ricky Sandler, Bill Ackman and David Herro.

Joe Schlidt, Godfrey & Kahn, will reprise his annual role as moderator.

“To have the opportunity to hear from one of the top 10 most influential people in the world of finance will be truly unique. Jon Gray can bring a perspective that few people in the world can. You won’t want to miss it!” Joe said.

The premier conference sponsor is Wisconsin-based Johnson Financial Group.

Individual early-bird registrations are available now at $175 but increase to $250 on September 16th. Registrants will receive a unique access link just prior to the September 23rd event. To register, visit securefuturesconference.com.

About SecureFutures
All proceeds from the conference benefit SecureFutures, a Milwaukee-based non-profit recognized as a leading provider of financial literacy education, tools and mentorship for teens. In addition to its in-classroom financial education and coaching programs, the most recent innovation from SecureFutures is Money Path, an academic, career, and financial planning app for teens and young adults. Learn more at securefutures.org.

