Automotive Sensors Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis during 2019-2026
Reports And Data
The Automotive sensors market was valued at USD 24.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period (from 2018-2026YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive sensors market was valued at USD 24.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 43.1 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period (from 2018 – 2026). The continual development in automotive electronics sensors application and technology, the rising concern for safety, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, demand of concept cars from high-income consumers and increasing use of sensors in hybrid semi hybrid and electric cars are boosting the demand of automotive sensors market
Sensors are the type of transducers that detect the difference in its environment due to mechanical change and transfer it as an optical or electric signal to the concerned component. In-vehicle, sensors are used to develop a centralized control system for the car. Sensors are installed in vehicles to increase the reliability of the vehicle and the safety of the passenger. Different sensors such as temperature, pressure sensors, position sensors, speed sensors, NOx, oxygen sensors, and many other sensors are used in automotive.
Sensors are used in almost all parts of the vehicle like chassis, engines, clutch, brakes, transmission, control, and safety. There are several different types of sensors, like speed sensors, pressure sensors, humidity sensors, temperature sensors, safety sensors, and others. Pressure sensors have wide applications in fuel, safety, and engine. There are different sub-types of pressure sensors like fuel pressure sensor, air conditioning pressure sensor, manifold pressure sensor, oil pressure sensor, and others. In the vehicle, engine pressure sensors are used to regulate or fluctuate the power delivered by the engine whenever the vehicle is accelerated, or brakes are applied; it also monitors the coolant and oil pressure. For safety purposes, the pressure sensors adapt to any road terrain and prevent skidding of vehicles. Humidity sensors detect and measure water vapor and also detect fogged up windscreens.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Automotive Sensors Segmentation & Impact Analysis
1.1. Automotive Sensors Segmentation Analysis
1.2. Automotive Sensors Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026
1.3. Regulatory Framework
1.4. Automotive Sensors Market Impact Analysis
1.4.1. Market Driver Analysis
1.4.1.1. Technological Advancement in ADAS
1.4.1.2. Development of Autonomous and connected Vehicles
1.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis
1.4.2.1. Initial cost
1.5. Key Opportunities Prioritized
1.6. Automotive Sensors Pricing Analysis
1.7. Industry Analysis - Porter\'s
1.8. Automotive Sensors PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 2. Automotive Sensors Market By Type Insights & Trends
2.1. Automotive Sensors: By Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2026
2.2. Temperature
2.2.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.2.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.3. Pressure
2.3.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.3.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.4. Position
2.4.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.4.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.5. Oxygen
2.5.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.5.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.6. NOx
2.6.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.6.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.7. Speed
2.7.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.7.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.8. Inertial
2.8.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.8.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.9. Image
2.9.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.9.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.10. Radars
2.10.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.10.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.11. Ultrasonic
2.11.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.11.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.12. Proximity
2.12.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.12.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.13. LiDAR
2.13.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.13.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.14. Others
2.14.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.14.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)...
Europe is anticipated to hold the second-largest market share in the automotive sensors market amid the presence of key players in this region. High investment in research and development by the automotive OEMs in Europe is supporting to manufacture more technologically advanced sensors than any other region. This has proven to be a key reason for the continued dominance of Europe in the automotive sensors market.
Further key findings from the report suggest-
The demand for automotive sensors is expected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period considering the rising number of vehicles with autonomous driving features, and currently, Level 2 and Level 3 autonomous driving is commercialized
ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), the currently booming technology is powered by automotive sensors are driving the automotive sensors market. Further, vehicle autonomy would be achieved by incorporating efficient micro-controllers and highly precise sensors.
Lidar sensor is the most important sensor for an autonomous automotive vehicle. Self-driving or autonomous vehicles being tested by companies such as Uber, Alphabet, Toyota, and others rely heavily on these type of sensors to locate themselves on the detailed maps they need to get around, and to identify things like other vehicles and pedestrians
The rising number of vehicles fortified with autonomous driving sensors will accelerate the growth of the automotive sensors market. The autonomous driving is majorly achieved by the highly efficient and precise micro-controller sensors. AVs are capable of sensing their environment, and the safe movement is proficient with the help of the sensors.
By the application segment, exhaust sub-segment will have better growth during the forecast period. The advanced exhaust sensor takes the performance of the engine to the next level by ensuring less emission of carbon di-oxide with efficient fuel consumption by vehicle.
Images sensors are also now being widely used to update the road maps and provide other crucial directions. Like, if there is a one-way road with no signboards, the systems updated them onto the cloud along with the updating the concerned persons on the requirements of a signboard
The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the automotive sensors market over the forecast period owing to the increasing production and sale of vehicles in this region. Stable economic condition and improving the standard of living is the key reason for the sales of vehicle in this region
China is the major player and accounts for the largest share for the automotive sensors market in this region. Other countries like India, Japan, and South Korea have also experienced an increase in the installation of automotive sensors.
Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive (UK), Denso Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Sensata Technologies (US), Allegro Microsystems (US), Analog Devices (US), Elmos Semiconductor (Germany), and CTS Corporation (US) and others are operating in the automotive sensors marketplace
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the industry by Technology, by Function, by Process, by Component and by Region:
Automotive Sensors Market by Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Temperature
Thermocouple
Thermistor
MEMS
Resistance temperature detector
IC temperature sensor
Others
Pressure
MEMS
Strain gauges
Ceramic pressure sensors
Position
Angular
Linear
Oxygen
NOx
Speed
Inertial
Accelerometers
Gyroscopes
Image
Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductors (CMOS)
Charge-coupled Devices (CCD)
Radars
Ultrasonic
Proximity
LiDAR
Others
Automotive Sensors Market by Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Powertrain
Chassis
Exhaust
Safety & control
Body electronics
Telematics
ADAS
Others
Automotive Sensors Market by Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Passenger Vehicle
Mid-sized car
Sedan
Minivan
Convertible
Crossover
Hatchback
Others
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
Compact
Utility Vehicle
Supermini
Light Truck
Others
Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
Mobile Truck
Limo
Recreational Vehicle
Towing Truck
Fire Trucks
Others
Automotive Sensors Market by Propulsion (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Electric Vehicles
Battery Electric Vehicle
Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Gasoline Powered
Automotive Sensors Market by Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Spain
Italy
Benelux
Rest of the Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
