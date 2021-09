Truck Platooning Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast till 2026

Reports And Data

The Global Truck Platooning market was valued at USD 650.71 Million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a double-digit CAGR of 31.65% from 2019 to 2026

YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Truck Platooning market was valued at USD 650.71 Million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.65% from 2019 to 2026. The increasing government regulations related to the reduction of emissions as well as the rising demand for lowering the fuel consumption are the major factors for the growth of the Truck Platooning market. Another factor that is boosting the growth of the Truck Platooning market is the rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT). The factor restraining the growth of the market is the high cost of technology. Another factor that will hinder the growth of the market is the quality of the roads need to be good enough.Truck platooning refers to the linking of at least two or more trucks in a convoy, with the use of connectivity technology and computerized driving support systems. This results in improved fuel efficiency of the trucks. The rising demand for better fuel efficiency has been the factor for the growth of the Truck Platooning market. Some of the advanced features of this system include adaptive cruise control, forward collision avoidance system and lane departure warning. Inclusion of such features in the trucks will help them to enter into semi-autonomous level of driving capability, thus reducing the probability of human error accidents in between transits.Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2452 One of the challenges the industry faces at the moment is that truck platooning works only for a convoy of mono branded trucks. The testing for multi branded trucks is still under progress and thus inclusion of truck platooning for multi brands can act as a restraining factor. However, the inclusion of multi branded truck platooning can boost the growth of the market over the forecasted period. Japan government is promotinig truck platooning and automation in order to address its own problem of driver shortage and improving the transportation efficiency. Same with the European government which has been working on truck platooning. The road infrastructure in the region is being upgraded in order to support the Truck platooning.Key reasons to buy this report:The latest report comprehensively studies the global Truck Platooning market size and elaborates on the latest market trends & developments and new product offerings.It offers an insightful analysis of the Truck Platooning market’s regional landscape.It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.The report identifies the most effective business strategies implemented by the market players for ideal business expansion.Furthermore, the report explains the macro-economic and micro-economic factors influencing market growth and highlights the potential investment opportunities, new and existing pricing structures, and emerging product application areas in the global market.To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/truck-platooning-market Further key findings from the report suggestThe Global Truck Platooning market is forecast to grow at a rate of 31.65% CAGR to reach a valuation of USD 5.91 Billion in 2026.Major driver for the growth of the market is the increasing demand for lowering the fuel consumption. Another factor that is adding up to the growth of the market are the increasing government regulations related to the reduction of emissions.Rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) is another factor that will help the growth of the market over the forecasted period.North America was the largest revenue generating region in the year 2018 on account of large demand for safe and efficient vehicles in the region. The region is forecasted to continue remaining the largest revenue holding region in 2026.The industry includes truck OEMs and the technology providers. Market players are increasingly adopting strategies like mergers & acquisitions alongside the increase in the investments in the industry.DATP segment held the largest share in the market in 2018 on account of nascent stage of the truck platooning systems. However, with the increasing automation in the industry, the demand for Autonomous Truck platooning segment is forecasted to grow the fastest over the forecast period. Technological Insights...For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Truck Platooning Market on the basis of Technology, Communication Technology, Platooning Type, Services, and Region:Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)Adaptive Cruise ControlForward Collision Avoidance & MitigationLane Departure WarningActive Brake AssistBlind Spot WarningGlobal Positioning SystemAutonomous Emergency BrakingOthersCommunication Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)V2VV2IGlobal Positioning System (GPS)Platooning Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)Driver Assistive Truck Platooning (DATP)Autonomous Truck PlatooningServices (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)Telematics basedPlatooning basedRegional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)North AmericaU.SCanadaMexicoEuropeGermanyFranceU.KSpainItalyBENELUXDenmarkRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaIndiaJapanAustraliaNew ZealandRest of Asia-PacificRest of the WorldMiddle East & AfricaLatin AmericaRequest a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2452 About us:Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 