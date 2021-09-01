Randy Carver named to Forbes’ 2021 list of the Top 250 Wealth Advisors from across the nation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Randy Carver, RJFS Registered Principal, and President of Carver Financial Services, Inc. was once again named to Forbes’ 2021 list of Top Wealth Advisors. There were 33,567 nominations received from across the U.S., from among more than 400,000 registered representatives. This is the sixth year in a row that Randy has been included on this prestigious list of top wealth advisors across the United States. View Randy's profile – https://www.forbes.com/profile/randy-carver/#13c1301c739a.
“It continues to be a tremendous honor to be recognized as one of the top wealth advisors throughout the country,” Caver said. “I consider it a privilege to receive this distinction and to be included in this group of elite wealth advisors. Although grateful for the recognition received by Forbes, this really reflects on the dedication to excellence of every member of the team at Carver Financial Services. I am sincerely grateful for the exceptional service and commitment that each member of our team provides to our clients, because without the team none of this would be possible.”
Since 1990, Carver Financial Services, Inc. has been helping clients in Lake County and around the world enhance and maintain their standard of living while simplifying their lives. Randy Carver and his team manage more than $2.2 billion in assets as of August 2021, providing comprehensive wealth management and financial planning, with a focus on retirement income and rollovers. You can reach Randy and his team at 440-974-0808 or carverfinancialservices@raymondjames.com. Visit us on the web at www.carverfinancialservices.com.
Carver Financial Services, Inc. offers securities through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisory Services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Carver Financial Services is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.
The Forbes ranking of the Top 250 Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 33,567 nominations, 250 advisors received the award. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please see https://www.forbes.com/sites/rjshook/2021/08/24/methodology-americas-top-wealth-advisors-2021/ for more info.
Kelley Drumm
Kelley Drumm
Director of Marketing & Community Relations
+1 440-979-0808
kelley.drumm@raymondjames.com