Global Mulcher Attachment Equipment Market to Hit $806.5 Million by 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in residential and non-residential construction, surge in adoption of precision farming, and maintenance of industrial application drive the growth of the global mulcher attachment equipment market. The Covid-19 pandemic hampered the manufacturing industry due to the implementation of strict lockdown measures. This hampered the production of mulcher attachment equipment. Moreover, the prolonged lockdown in European and Asia countries delayed the manufacturing and production of excavator mulcher and compact track loaders.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mulcher attachment equipment market accounted for $482.7 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $806.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in residential and non-residential construction, surge in adoption of precision farming, and maintenance of industrial application drive the growth of the global mulcher attachment equipment market. However, fluctuation in raw material prices and high cost required for mulching machines hinder the market growth. On the contrary, government support for the development of agricultural activities is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Sample PDF (219 Pages with More Insight):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10317

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic hampered the manufacturing industry due to the implementation of strict lockdown measures. This hampered the production of mulcher attachment equipment.

Moreover, the prolonged lockdown in European and Asian countries delayed the manufacturing and production of excavator mulcher and compact track loaders.

The pandemic resulted in a halt in construction and landscaping activities, which hampered the demand for mulcher attachment equipment.

The report segments the global mulcher attachment equipment market on the basis of vehicle type, capacity, application, and region.

Based on vehicle type, the skid steer loaders segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The report includes an analysis of segments such as excavators and others.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the global mulcher attachment equipment market Request Here

On the basis of capacity, the heavy-duty segment dominated in 2020 in terms of revenue, contributing to more than half of the market. However, the light-duty segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

The global mulcher attachment equipment market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/10317

The global mulcher attachment equipment market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Caterpillar Inc, Bandit Industries Inc, Deere & Company, Alamo Group Inc, Fecon LLC, Lamtrac Global Inc, CNH Industrial N.V., Tigercat International Inc, FAE Group S.p.A, and Ventura Group Inc.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Automatic Conveyor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Truck Mounted Crane Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Smart Highway Construction Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Construction Materials Testing Equipment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Hopper Loaders Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact us: