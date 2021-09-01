13th Check for Retired Teachers Co-Sponsored by State Representative Eddie Morales Passes the Texas House

by: Rep. Morales, Eddie

09/01/2021

Austin, TX -- Senate Bill 7, co-sponsored by State Representative Eddie Morales was passed on final reading on the Floor of the House of Representatives. There were no House amendments, so the bill will now head to the Governor's desk to be signed.

Senate Bill 7, which authorizes a one-time supplemental payment for eligible Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) retirees. This bill applies to all TRS retirees including retired teachers, counselors, and other school staff a one-time payment of up to $2,400. This is referred to as a "13th check" because it is a one-time supplemental check intended to offset the increased cost of living. Along with House Bill 5 / Senate Bill 11, which provides the funding for SB 7 out of general revenue, this bill will provide much-needed financial relief that retirees may use on medical services, groceries, and other basic living expenses.

Representative Morales said, "Our students are our future workforce and our greatest resource. We are grateful for Texas teachers past & present who dedicate their lives to our students. My two daughters are teachers and I've witnessed firsthand the hard work they put into curriculum development and into being a daily support system for their students. As a state, we made a promise to those teachers to fund their retirement. While there is still room to improve on that promise and look at a permanent cost of living increase next session, I am proud to co-sponsor this bill and give our retired teachers this 13th check."

Contact Info