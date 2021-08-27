Submit Release
News Search

There were 527 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,931 in the last 365 days.

2021-08-27 08:53:25.32 Friday the 13th Purchase Leads to $100,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-08-27 08:53:25.32

Story Photo

A Gasconade County resident stopped by Hermann BP, 500 Market St. in Hermann, on Friday the 13th and purchased two Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets while getting gas. Upon returning home, he began to scratch off a “Black Pearls” Scratchers ticket.

"I began scratching it off, and it said that I’d won $20,000,” the winner recalled. “I started thinking, ‘Is this a real ticket?’” 

Not knowing what other prizes the ticket held, and in disbelief about the potential win, he then checked the ticket at a nearby retailer and realized it actually contained one of the game’s top prizes of $100,000.

“I couldn’t even believe what I’d won,” he shared. “It was the most I’d ever won before!”

Black Pearls” is a $5 game with over $6.7 million in unclaimed prizes, including two additional top prizes of $100,000 and two $20,000 prizes.

In FY20, players in Gasconade County won more than $3.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $307,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $523,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.   

You just read:

2021-08-27 08:53:25.32 Friday the 13th Purchase Leads to $100,000 Scratchers Prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.