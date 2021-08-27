2021-08-27 08:53:25.32 Friday the 13th Purchase Leads to $100,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-08-27 08:53:25.32

A Gasconade County resident stopped by Hermann BP, 500 Market St. in Hermann, on Friday the 13th and purchased two Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets while getting gas. Upon returning home, he began to scratch off a “Black Pearls” Scratchers ticket.

"I began scratching it off, and it said that I’d won $20,000,” the winner recalled. “I started thinking, ‘Is this a real ticket?’”

Not knowing what other prizes the ticket held, and in disbelief about the potential win, he then checked the ticket at a nearby retailer and realized it actually contained one of the game’s top prizes of $100,000.

“I couldn’t even believe what I’d won,” he shared. “It was the most I’d ever won before!”

“Black Pearls” is a $5 game with over $6.7 million in unclaimed prizes, including two additional top prizes of $100,000 and two $20,000 prizes.

In FY20, players in Gasconade County won more than $3.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $307,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $523,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.