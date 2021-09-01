Gray, Gray & Gray’s Tom Yuen Named to Boston Business Journal “40 Under 40” List

Tom Yuen of Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP (Canton, MA) has been named to the Boston Business Journal's 2021 "40 Under 40" list.

CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Yuen, CPA, MST, a partner at Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, a business consulting and accounting firm, has been named to the Boston Business Journal’s 2021 “40 Under 40” list, an award that celebrates the city’s best and brightest young professionals. Yuen leads Gray, Gray & Gray’s Life Sciences Practice Group, is a key member of the firm’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee, and serves as a mentor to young professionals at the firm. He is also an advocate for and volunteer at the Italian Home for Children in Jamaica Plain, MA.

“Tom Yuen is a friend, mentor, and integral part of the Gray, Gray & Gray team,” said Jim DeLeo, MBA, CPA/MST, Leading Partner of Gray, Gray & Gray. “His exceptional technical accounting and tax expertise, desire to help clients, and drive to lead team members to achieve their own success are the reasons Tom is a 40 Under 40 honoree.”

“He is constantly thinking outside the box and adapting to an evolving landscape. He devises practical solutions to complicated tax issues, including many that have become increasingly complex as a result of the pandemic,” said DeLeo. “Tom personifies equality, fairness, and sets a notable example of what it means to be truly inclusive. Each and every client, team member, and interaction are important to Tom, and his dedication to the people of our profession is indisputable.”

"This year's 40 Under 40 honorees have been through a lot, and like all of us have overcome much, to be where they are today," said Carolyn M. Jones, Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher. " Those being honored this year, representing the for-profit, nonprofit and government sectors, were selected by the Boston Business Journal editorial staff from over 200 nominations. Their dedication and innovation inspire us all."

