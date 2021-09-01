Service Virtualization Market Size Worth USD 2,452.4 Million at CAGR of 18.2%, By 2027
Service Virtualization Market Size – USD 642.7 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 18.2%, Market Trends – Advancement in technology.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Service Virtualization Market is forecasted to reach USD 2,452.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market for service virtualization is experiencing rapid growth in IoT and cloud computing devices due to the ease of access by the users. The more advanced test quality conditions and the fast processing time are some of the factors for market growth.
It helps in the delivery of a simulated test environment, which creates, manages, and deploys complete test environments. The need for organizations to respond quickly and effectively to changing business demands is also encouraging the market. It helps users to achieve quality improvements, services, virtualization, and risk reduction.
Service virtualization provides different benefits such as better utilization of system resources and high provisioning of services. It can also be used in connected systems for the testing behavior of an application, its component, and the Application Programming Interface (APIs). It is also useful among development teams that focus on bug fixing at the API layer, where problems are generally introduced into system interfaces.
The COVID-19 impact:
The distribution of Covid-19's has influenced industrial activities worldwide. The multiple vertical industries have faced unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic. Several businesses have moved to digital commerce and forced businesses to revisit or reimagine their digital strategies. As most of the business is being conducted online, there is a need for better and smarter technological tools. This is creating a need for the adoption of the Service Virtualization Market.
Key participants include IBM, CA Technologies, Wipro, Microfocus, Parasoft, Cognizant, Tech Mahindra, Maveric Systems, Capgemini, and ITC Infotech, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Service virtualization software removes any constraints by creating a simulation of required systems and making them available throughout the development lifecycle. The result is quicker delivery, reduced costs, and high quality of innovative software applications.
• On the basis of deployment, the cloud segment held a larger market share. However, the on-premises segment application is popular as they are trustworthy, secure, and permits the companies to maintain a controlling level, which is not possible in the Cloud segment.
• The IT sector under the vertical segment are expected to propel the service virtualization market as the IT industry faces challenges such as application downtime, software quality, and release timelines. It delivers solutions that enhance business competence and help in meeting customer needs.
• The North American market is dominating the market due to the increasing adoption of cloud technologies, specifically the mobile cloud. Another reason being the establishment of the world's largest technology companies, making North America one of the primary regions to adopt service virtualization.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Service Virtualization Market on the basis of component, deployment, vertical, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Software
• Services
1. Managed Services
2. Professional Services
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• On-Premises
• Cloud
Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• BFSI
• IT
• Telecom
• Retail
• Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• MEA
• Latin America
Finally, all aspects of the Service Virtualization market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.
