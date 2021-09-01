Water Main Project to Begin on Water Street in Muncy Borough, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a water main project is set to begin next week on Route 405 (Water Street) in Muncy Borough, Lycoming County.

On Monday, September 6 through Friday, September 10, West Branch Regional Authority (WBRA) will begin saw cutting on Water Street between the Glade Run bridge and Route 2014 (Main Street). Work will be performed between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

On Sunday, September 12, Water Street will be closed between Chestnut Street and Main Street, while WBRA begins work moving the water main. Work will be performed between the hours of 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Nightly detours will be in effect for both cars and trucks.

• Truck traffic will use Interstate 180 to exit 17, Route 2049 (Lycoming Mall Road), to Route 2014 (Lycoming Mall Drive/John Brady Drive). • Cars traveling southbound on Water Street will use Green Street, Chestnut Street, East Mechanic Street, and Main Street. • Cars traveling northbound on Water Street will use Main Street to Route 2044 (East Penn Street).

Work on this project is expected to be completed by the end of October, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

