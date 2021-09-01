Over the top (OTT) Market Size Worth USD 128 Billion at CAGR of 14%, By 2026: Reports and Data
Over the top (OTT) Market $40 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 14%, Increasing use of internet technology, increasing adoption of cloud media processingNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapid proliferation of smartphones and portable devices, very low cost of using over-the-top services with growing tendency towards original content and live video streaming is expected to drive the growth of OTT market, experimentation with new models for content monetization.
The Over-The-Top (OTT) Market is expected to grow from USD 40 billion in 2018 to USD 128 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The rapid proliferation of smartphones and portable devices, very low or no cost of availing OTT services with a growing tendency towards original content and live video streaming is expected to drive the growth of OTT market. Other factors estimated to fuel the market growth are increasing use on internet, availability of high speed internet services, free trials of OTT services, upsurge in adoption of Cloud Media Processing, experimentation with new models for content monetization, consolidation and strategic partnership among competitors, high tendency to use social media and the upgrade the OTT services without the need to invest in infrastructure development.
Availability of substitute services of OTT services like video streaming by telecom operators, unlimited voice services with the advent of VoLTE technology, etc. as well as low awareness pertaining to the benefits provided by OTT services are expected to restrict the growth of OTT market.
Players will require increased investments to tackle these challenges and facilitate growth in the coming years. This report comprises drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the over-the-top market; and extensive value chain analysis, patent analysis, analysis of the current manufacturing capability and technology status, commercialization potential in different devices, along with market size forecasts till 2026.
Key players in the over-the-top Market include Apple Inc. (US), Facebook Inc. (US), Google Inc. (US), Akamai Technologies (US), Netflix (US), Amazon (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Tencent Holdings Ltd. (China), Limelight Networks Inc. (US), Yahoo Inc. (US), and Nimbuzz (Netherlands), among other players.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The over-the-top (OTT) market is expected to grow from USD 40 billion in 2018 to USD 128 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.
• Increase in penetration of smartphones has provided easy access to the OTT services over the internet, e., the user can use these services at any time and place, thereby playing a big role in market growth. Very low cost of availing OTT services with a growing tendency towards original content and live video streaming is expected to drive the growth of OTT market. Other factors estimated to fuel the market growth are increasing use on internet, availability of high speed internet services, free trials of OTT services, upsurge in adoption of Cloud Media Processing, experimentation with new models for content monetization, consolidation and strategic partnership among competitors, high tendency to use social media and the upgrade the OTT services without the need to invest in infrastructure development.
• On the basis of the type of content, the market has been segmented into voice over IP, text On the basis of the type of content, the market has been segmented into voice over IP, text, and messages, and audio & video. The market for text and messages holds the largest market share with a market size of USD 18.4 billion 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to the extensive use of social media across the globe.
• On the basis of the platform, the market has been segmented into smart devices, laptops, and desktops, set-top boxes, and gaming consoles. Smartphones provide the benefit of widespread circulation of OTT services among the user. This makes the smartphone segment occupy the largest market share with a market size of USD 20.92 billion in 2018 and would continue to lead the market during the forecast period.
• Based on the business model, the market segmentation are subscription, rental, advertising, in-app purchase/content, software licensing, unit pricing, and hardware.
• On the basis of geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and North America owns the largest market share with a market size of USD 15.60 billion and would continue with its dominance during the forecast period owing to the immense adoption of over-the-top services in this region. APAC is estimated to have the highest growth rate due to the presence of a large prospective user base for OTT services.
For this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of type of content, platform, business model and region:
Type of Content (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)
Voice over IP
Text and Image
Audio and Video
Platform (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)
Smart Devices
Laptops and Desktops
Set Top box
Gaming Consoles
Business Model (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)
Subscription
Rental
Advertising
In-app purchase/content
Software Licensing
Unit Pricing
Hardware
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Benefits of Purchasing Global Over the top (OTT) Market Report:
• Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports.
• Analyst Support: Get your query resolved from our team before and after purchasing the report.
• Strategic Recommendations: The report is helpful for the start-ups, and new entrants as it provides comprehensive analysis and recommendations on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis.
• Customer’s Satisfaction: Our team will assist with all your research needs and customizes the report.
• Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report.
Finally, all aspects of the Over the top (OTT) market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.
