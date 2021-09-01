At a 26.2% CAGR, Vertical Farming Crops Market Expected to Reach $1,384.6 Million by 2027

The vertical farming crops market analysis is segmented on the basis of crop type, end user, farming technique, and region.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The essential nutrients in fruits and vegetables are reduced to a considerable extent during import and export. In addition, majority of this conventionally grown produce is sprayed with pesticides and fungicides. These factors drive the consumers’ inclination toward locally grown produce. Furthermore, due to increased focus toward health consciousness, the demand for pesticide-free food products, by consumers globally, has risen radically, which is one of the most crucial factors that propels the demand for vertically farmed crops , since they are cultivated with extreme hygiene, are pesticide-free, and delivered for direct retail within hours of harvest. Moreover, with the advancement in technologies and the use of Internet of Things (IoT), crops grown through vertical farming are uninterruptedly tracked for optimum nutrition and growth as well as reduced human intervention. Most significantly, vertically farmed crops enable to meet the year-round demand for crops since they are resistant from outside environmental alterations, interventions, and hence can be cultivated numerous times yearly. These factors cumulatively drive the demand for global vertical farming crops market. However, cultivating crops through vertical farming incurs high investment since it requires skilled workforce, LED lights, water and nutrient reservoir, irrigation system, and other related technological and building costs. These factors can potentially hinder the growth of the market.Vertical farming refers to type of indoor agriculture wherein the plants are produced in vertical layers. They could also be stacked horizontally or in three-dimensional configurations. Some of the plants grown through vertical farming include vining plants, leafy greens, herbs, and specialty produce.The global vertical farming crops market report, the market was valued at $212.4 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,384.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 26.2%. In 2019, the hydroponics segment accounted for the highest market share in the global vertical farming crops market.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Vertical Farming Crops Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7563?reqfor=covid Vertical farming crops market is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate, owing to consumers inclination toward fresh and locally grown crops. The demand for crops cultivated without the use of pesticides and preservatives has always gained the attention of consumers since health consciousness has been on the rise. In addition, vertical farmed crops are available fresh nearly on daily basis and provide year-round availability. This makes them highly reliable and uniform, especially for the food service industry. These factors are among some crucial factors that drive the global vertical farming crops market trends.Nearly 45% of the world’s population resides in urban areas and is anticipated to reach 66% by 2050. This is likely to increase pressure on the existing agricultural land and also decrease arable land. Furthermore, in order to meet the current demand for crops, farmers use pesticides to obtain higher yields and preservatives to maintain food freshness. Owing to these factors, the demand for vertically farmed plants that are fresh, locally produced, and easily available is expected to gain high traction. The key players operating in the global vertical farming crops market include AeroFarms, PlantLab, Spread Co., Bowery Farming, InFarm, Plenty, Gotham Greens, AgriCool, CropOne, and Green Spirits Farm.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides a quantitative analysis of the current vertical farming crops market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2021 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.In-depth analysis and the vertical farming crops market size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing opportunities.The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the vertical farming crops industry. 