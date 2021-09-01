Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028
Advancements in healthcare sector, and growing awareness related to assisted reproductive technologyNEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global assisted reproductive technology market size is expected to reach USD 55.24 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports & Data. A major factor driving market revenue growth is growing awareness related to assisted reproductive technology. Assisted reproductive technology (ART) is the treatment for infertility in which laboratory fusion of ovule extracted from the women ovaries and are mixed with the male sperms is performed.
Ongoing research and development activities and private investments in the healthcare sector is expected to positively impact revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.
Moreover, market growth is projected to register an upward trend with changing lifestyle trends and launch of fertility ART technologies (for instance, ‘Gavi’ and ‘Geri, in India). In addition, growing prevalence of ovulation problem and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are some key factors expected to continue to fuel market growth going ahead.
However, increased social costs and health risks associated with multiple births, stringent rules and regulations are some major factors restraining global assisted reproductive technology market revenue growth over the forecast period.
The global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.
The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.
Competitive Landscape:
The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.
Some Key Highlights from the Report:
• On the basis of procedure, the market report is segmented into fresh donor, fresh non-donor, frozen donor, frozen non-donor, and embryo/egg banking. Among these, the fresh non-donor segment is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to high probability of successful conceiving.
• Technology outlook include in-vitro fertilization (IVF), pre-implantation genetic screening (PGS), frozen embryo replacement (FER), and others. Among these, the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. The segment is further segmented into Intra-cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) and IVF without using Intra-cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI).
• On the basis of type, the market report is segmented into artificial insemination, surrogacy, ovulation induction, and others. Among these, the ovulation induction segment is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to non-invasive nature, average age of first time pregnancy and is cost effective.
• On the basis of end-use, the market report is segmented into fertility clinics, hospitals, clinical research, others. The hospitals segment is expected to register largest revenue share over the forecast period due to availability of advanced healthcare services and as well as trained surgeons and related personnel at hospital settings.
• Asia Pacific assisted reproductive technology market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing support by various governments for in-vitro fertilization.
• Revenue from North America assisted reproductive technology market is projected to account for a significantly larger revenue share and dominate other regional markets over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid technological advancements and growing emphasis on the improvement of healthcare infrastructure.
• Some major players in the market research report include, Merck KGaA (Germany), Cooper Surgical (Denmark), Fujifilm Irvine Scientific (US), Vitroife AB (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Celmatix, Inc. (US), Anecova (Switzerland), OvaScience (US), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (US), , and FertiPro N.V. (Belgium).
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports & Data has segmented the global assisted reproductive technology market on the basis of procedure, technology, type, end-use and region:
Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)
• Fresh Donor
• Fresh Non-Donor
• Frozen Donor
• Frozen Non-Donor
• Embryo/Egg Banking
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)
• In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)
o IVF Using Intra-Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)
o IVF Without Using Intra-Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)
• Pre-Implantation Genetic Screening (PGS)
• Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER)
• Others
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)
• Artificial Insemination
• Surrogacy
• Ovulation Induction
• Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)
• Fertility Clinics
• Hospitals
• Clinical Research
• Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Key findings in the report:
• Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities
• Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing
• Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.
• New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players
• Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics
