Global Aquaculture Market Predicted to Generate a Revenue of $310,291.7 Million at a CAGR of 3.9% during the Forecast Period, 2020-2027 - Exclusive Report [241-Pages] by Research Dive

Global aquaculture market is expected to witness a noteworthy growth during the forecast period, 2020-2027. Fresh water sub-segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Carp fish sub-segment is expected to be the most profitable. Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York,USA, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global aquaculture market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $310,291.7 million at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, increasing from $274,671.2 million in 2019. The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Download a Exclusive Sample Report Here! @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/347



Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Fish consumption is beneficial for health as fish is a rich source of nutrients, vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids. Eating fish also diminishes heart diseases, prevents depression, asthma in children, and improves brain health. These factors are enhancing the growth of the global aquaculture market during the forecast period.

Restraint: Trapping fishes for organic cultivation may disrupt the marine ecosystem. This is expected to be one of the main restraining factor behind the market growth during the forecast period.

Opportunity: Inclusion of disruptive technologies in aquaculture is expected to create many opportunities for the global market of aquaculture.

Key Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on environment, fish type, and regional analysis.

Checkout How COVID-19 impacts the Aquaculture Market. Click Here to Schedule a Call to Speak our Expert Analyst for Triangulate with your own data @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/347



Environment: Fresh Water Sub-Segment Expected to be the Most Lucrative

Fresh water sub-segment garnered the highest share of revenue at a CAGR of almost 64.7% in 2019 and is further expected to continue the dominance, increasing at a rate of 4.1% during the analysis period. Fresh water environment is considered ideal to retain nutritional balance of the aquatic animals and fishes. This factor is enhancing the growth of the market segment during the analysis period.

Fish Type: Carps Sub-Segment Predicted to be the Most Profitable

The carps sub-segment valued around $67,683.8 million in 2019 and is further anticipated to register a revenue about $78,681.4 million by the end of 2027. Popularity and demand of carp fishes around the world is expected to be one of the main factors fueling the market growth.

Region: Asia-Pacific Region Expected to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific regional market recorded a CAGR of 64.6% in 2019 and is further predicted to dominate the market with a significant revenue. Asia-Pacific countries such as China and India have recorded the highest fish consumption rate in recent years. Moreover, the aquatic farmers in the region are using the newest and the most advanced farming techniques. These are the main factors enhancing the growth of the global aquaculture market during the upcoming years.

Request for Aquaculture Market Report Customization & Get 10% Discount on this Report@ https://www.researchdive.com/request-for-customization/347



Key Players & Strategies

The most significant players of the global aquaculture market include

Stolt-Nielsen Mowi Leroy SELONDA SA Cargill Incorporated TASSAL GROUP Thai Union Group PCL NISSUI Maruha Nichiro Corporation P/F Bakkafrost

among others. These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

In May 2021, Thai Union Group (Thai Union), the global leader in sea food, completed its acquisition of Rügen Fisch AG (), leading shelf-stable seafood leader supplier of Germany. Rügen Fisch supplies ambient and chilled fish products such as salmon, herring, mackerel, and tuna across Germany. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Thai Union Group’s commitment to the German market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the global aquaculture market in a negative way. The revenue of the market was also dropped drastically during the first few months of the pandemic. The main reason behind this growth is the restrictions imposed upon the supply chain and import and export of goods across borders. Apart from this, the food outlets, hotels, and restaurants were closed worldwide reducing the demand of the aquatic food products during the pandemic period.

In Addition, the report having some numorus point about the leading Business Manufactures, Like, SWOT analysis, Product Portfolio, Finanical Status - Inquire to Get access for Detailed Top Companies Development Strategy Report

Top Trending Reports:

Organic Food Market: https://www.researchdive.com/346/organic-food-market

Collagen Peptides Market: https://www.researchdive.com/389/collagen-peptides-market

Southeast Asia Meat Product Market: https://www.researchdive.com/408/the-southeast-asia-meat-product-market

Contact: Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521