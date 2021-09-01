Surgical Glue Market Size to Reach USD 8.93 Billion in 2028 With CAGR of 8.1% | Reports and Data
Advancements in surgical procedures, increase in number of health care units, and growing demand for surgeriesNEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global surgical glue market size is expected to reach USD 8.93 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports & Data. A major factor driving market revenue growth is the rapid adoption of surgical glue as a substitution of sutures in surgeries.
Government focus on strengthening healthcare industry to provide accessible and affordable health care is expected to positively impact revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and increase in number of open-heart surgeries and trauma are some key factors expected to continue to fuel market growth going ahead.
Moreover, rising use of surgical glue in surgeries (in place of stitches) to minimize liquid or aid leakage in wounds has been opening up new and more lucrative opportunities for players operating in the global surgical glue market. Further, no requirement of needle sticks or stitches, rapid wound closure and lower rates of infection are some surgical glue benefits that broadens consumer base of the product.
However, high cost of surgical glue, possibility of glue allergy in some cases, and are not favorable in patients having risk of slow wound healing, such as diabetes are the major factors that restrain surgical glue market growth over the forecast period.
The global Surgical Glue market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.
The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.
Competitive Landscape:
The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.
Some Key Highlights From The Report:
• On the basis of products, the market report is segmented into natural or biological adhesives and sealants and synthetic and semi-synthetic adhesives and sealants. The natural or biological adhesives and sealants segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to superior biocompatibility. This segment is further segmented into fibrin sealants, collagen based adhesives, and gelatin-based adhesives.
• On the basis of indication, the market report is segmented into hemostasis, and tissue sealing. Among these, tissue sealing segment is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in number of cosmetic surgeries.
• On the basis of application, the market report is segmented into cardiac surgery, pulmonary surgery, vascular surgery, liver and spleen lacerations, orthopedic surgery, burn bleeding, plastic surgery, wound management, neurosurgery, general surgery, and others (eye, urological, gynecological surgeries). Among these, plastic surgery segment is projected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the rise of selfie culture and growing incidence of burn injuries.
• On the basis of end-use, the market report is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to register largest revenue share over the forecast period due to increase in the number of complicated surgeries, such as vascular, pulmonary, and cardiac surgeries.
• Revenue from North America surgical glue market is projected to account for a significantly larger revenue share and dominate other regional markets over the forecast period. This can be attributed to presence of key market players, increasing medical tourism and well developed healthcare infrastructure.
• Prominent players in the market are: Braun Medical Inc, Medtronic PLC, Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC, Baxter International Inc, Cohera Medical Inc, CryoLife Inc., Adhesys Medical GmbH, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Arch Therapeutics Inc, and Lifebond Machines Pvt. Ltd.
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports & Data has segmented the global surgical glue market on the basis of products, indication, application, end-use and region:
Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)
• Natural or Biological Adhesives and Sealants
o Fibrin Sealants
o Collagen Based Adhesives
o Gelatin-Based Adhesives
• Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic Adhesives and Sealants
o Cyanoacrylates
o Polymeric Hydrogels
o Urethane Based Adhesives
Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)
• Hemostasis
• Tissue Sealing
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)
• Cardiac surgery
• Pulmonary surgery
• Vascular surgery
• Liver and spleen lacerations
• Orthopedic surgery
• Burn bleeding
• Plastic surgery
• Wound management
• Neurosurgery
• General surgery
• Others (eye, urological, gynecological surgeries)
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory surgical centers
• Specialty Clinics
• Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Key findings in the report:
• Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities
• Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing
• Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.
• New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players
• Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics
Thank you for reading the research report on global Surgical Glue market. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer the best suited report as per your requirement.
