Apple Cider Vinegar Market to Hit USD 789.37 Million Forecast 2028 | Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered in the apple cider vinegar market research report are Barnes Naturals Pty Ltd (Maryborough, Australia), Carl Kuhne KG (Hamburg, Germany), Molson Coors Beverage Company (Chicago, U.S.), Global Export Marketing Co. Ltd (American Garden) (New York, U.S.), Swander Pace Capital (Bragg) (San Francisco, U.S.), Manzana Products Co. Inc. (Sebastopol, U.S.), NOW Health Group Inc. (Bloomingdale, U.S.), Mizkan America, Inc. (Mount Prospect, U.S.), Stonewall Kitchen (York, U.S.), Lost Coast Food Co. Ltd. (London, UK), and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food and beverages sector has been solid amid the COVID-19 pandemic backed by the high demand for food items that were added to the list of essential items. In addition, the increasing demand for functional foods during the lockdown period stoked by people’s intention of improving their immunity has given a significant boost to the growth of the market during the pandemic period. Similarly, the apple cider vinegar market has experienced high demand during the initial phase of the COVID-19 era due to high demand for the product, which was stoked by its immunity-boosting properties.

The global apple cider vinegar market size is projected to reach USD 789.37 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report, titled “Apple Cider Vinegar Market, 2021-2028”. As per the report, the value of the market stood at USD 561.57 million in 2020. Various enterprises operating in the food and beverages space are leveraging the health benefits of ACV to attain a new customer base. They are using vinegar as a key ingredient for developing their products. For instance, Be Gud beverages, a health and wellness company based in Florida, two new flavor-infused shots of ACV.





Key Market Segmentation

We have categorized the market on the basis of source, form, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of source, the market is divided into conventional and organic. Based on form, it is fragmented into liquid and tablet. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into hypermarkets/supermarkets, online channels, traditional grocery stores, and others. Lastly, based on the region, it is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Apple Cider Vinegar Market are:

Barnes Naturals Pty Ltd (Maryborough, Australia)

Carl Kuhne KG (Hamburg, Germany)

Molson Coors Beverage Company (Chicago, U.S.)

Global Export Marketing Co. Ltd (American Garden) (New York, U.S.)

Swander Pace Capital (Bragg) (San Francisco, U.S.)

Manzana Products Co. Inc. (Sebastopol, U.S.)

NOW Health Group Inc. (Bloomingdale, U.S.)

Mizkan America, Inc. (Mount Prospect, U.S.)

Stonewall Kitchen (York, U.S.)

Lost Coast Food Co. Ltd. (London, UK)





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/apple-cider-vinegar-market-105136





What Does the Research Report Offer?

The report comprises a detailed analysis of the various drivers and restraints affecting the demand and supply of the market. In addition to this, it includes insights into the various segments and their current holdings in the market. Apart from this, the report also provides regional analysis based on our research on key geographic locations along with details on the strategies adopted by the key market players.





Driving factor

Increasing Adoption of Superfoods to Drive Growth

Growing health awareness among consumers is driving them to add more functional foods or superfoods to their diet. For instance, according to a survey report published by Datassential in 2019, over 56% of adults have shown an inclination toward superfoods for good health. This rapidly surging trend is driving the global apple cider vinegar market growth. In addition, various enterprises are developing innovative food products using the substance as the key ingredient. For instance, in June 2020, Good Glow, a wellness products company, introduced its new AVC wellness shot diluted and made from wholly organic ingredients. The increasing adoption of such products will further boost the demand.

However, prolonged consumption of AVC could lead to health issues such as tooth decay and acidity. For instance, Dr. Robert H. Shmerling, an associate professor of Harvard medicine, has suggested that excessive consumption of the product could lead to hypokalemia. Such factors are predicted to hinder market growth.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/apple-cider-vinegar-market-105136





Regional Insights

High Production in the U.S. to Help North America Dominate the Market

The total value of the market in North America stood at USD 277.9 million in 2020. The region is projected to hold the leading apple cider vinegar market share during the forecast period due to high production in the U.S. In addition, new product launches from several manufacturers for the U.S. market are projected to accelerate the demand for AVC in the region. For instance, in February 2021, Garden of Life, one of the leading producers of organic products, collaborated with the actress Alicia Silverstone for the launch of mykind, a new range of apple cider vinegar gummies.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to showcase positive growth during the projected timeline. The arrival of new players in the market has given a boost to the market expansion in the region. For instance, Goli Nutrition has opened a new trend in the Indian market space by offering ACV-based gummies in the country.





Competitive Landscape

Prominent Players Experimenting with Product Form to Enter New Markets

Prominent enterprises operating in this market are focusing on experimenting with the form of consumption of their product. They are seeking innovative ways to find easier ways of consuming their products. For instance, in 2020, Man Matters, a health and wellness company, introduced ACV gummies in the Indian market. These gummies are aimed to help consumers manage their weight.





Key Industry Developments:

December 2019: Mizkan America, Inc. introduced OSU, a new apple cider vinegar using the Japanese expertise of fermentation. The product was launched in the UK market.

May 2019 – Lost Coast Food Co. Ltd, one of the leading beverage manufacturers in the UK, introduced three new flavors of sparkling apple cider vinegar for potential customers in the country.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/apple-cider-vinegar-market-105136





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Regulatory Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (In relation to COVID)

Global Apple Cider Vinegar Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Source (Value) Conventional Organic By Form (Value) Liquid Capsule/Tabets By Distribution Channel (Value) Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Online Channels Traditional grocery stores Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/apple-cider-vinegar-market-105136





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Vinegar Market Size , Share And Global Trend By Product (Red Wine Vinegar, Balsamic Vinegar, Cider Vinegar, Rice Vinegar, White Distilled Vinegar, Others), By Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online Channels, Specialty Stores, Others), And Geography Forecast Till 2021-2028

Fermented Food and Drinks Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Fermented Beverages, [Non-alcoholic, Alcoholic], Fermented Foods, [Vegetables, Dairy Products, Meat] Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores, Others)and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Wine Vinegar Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Red Wine Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd