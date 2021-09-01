Crop Micronutrients Market to boost its value to USD 11,532.36 million by 2025

Crop Micronutrients Market

The report on the global crop micronutrients market is segmented based on form, product type, crop type, application, and geography.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crop micronutrients are essential nutrients required by plants for growth and other metabolic activities. They play a major role in improving quality, color, taste, efficiency of fertilizers, water use, disease resistance, and others. They also aid in the development of large as well as strong roots, help build complete proteins and compounds, and promote better plant immunity.Factors such as effectiveness of micronutrients for crop yield and productivity, increased awareness among growers about the benefits of micronutrients and shrinkage of agricultural land, are driving the global crop micronutrients market. However, mining of micronutrient reserves, availability of cheap alternatives and counterfeit products, and lack of awareness among farmers regarding dosage and proper application of micronutrients are the restraining factors for the crop micronutrients market.The global crop micronutrients market was valued at $6,077.05 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $11,532.36 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2018 to 2025.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Crop Micronutrients Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3568?reqfor=covid Crop micronutrients are essential elements for plant growth and play an important role in balanced crop nutrition. The lack of micronutrients can lead to various diseases in plants such as chlorosis, yellowing of leaves, gummosis, and others that can reduce the quality and quantity of plants. Crop micronutrients maintain the nutrient level in crops & soil to enhance the productivity and growth of crops. These nutrients find extensive applications in agribusiness, thereby driving the crop micronutrients industry. The requirement of effective fertilizers is on the rise due to poor soil quality, and therefore, effectiveness of micronutrients for enhancing the crop yield and productivity have fueled the popularity of crop micronutrients among farmers in the recent years.Crop micronutrients are the essential nutrients that are required for the growth and balanced nutrition of plants and crops. Micronutrients help in improving the quality as well as the yield of the crops. These are the basic nutrients required in minor amounts to treat deficiency in plants and increase crop yield. Chlorosis, yellowing of leaves, gummosis, and rot are a few illnesses that are found in plants due to insufficiency of micronutrients. Boron, zinc, iron, molybdenum, manganese, copper, and chlorine are some of the major micronutrients that are required by crops and plants. Different applications, for example, fertigation, foliar, and seed treatment are expected to exhibit high demand in future.Download PDF Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3568 The key players operating in this market are Akzo Nobel N.V., Aries Agro Ltd., Baicor, L.C., BASF SE., Compass Minerals International, Inc., DowDuPont Inc., The Mosaic Company, Nutrien Ltd., Western Nutrients Corporation, and Yara International.Key BenefitsThe study provides an in-depth analysis of the crop micronutrients market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplierbuyer networkA comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the crop micronutrients market is provided.The report provides a quantitative analysis to help the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.The report includes a detailed analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predict the competitive outlook of the crop micronutrients market. 