Ideal Homes Portugal Explains How to Buy a Property in Dona Maria II Residences in Lagos, South Portugal
Read on for details of a lucrative property investment in Portugal...FARO, PORTUGAL, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For foreign investors wanting to purchase a property in Portugal, Ideal Homes has eased the process of acquiring a lucrative investment property by negotiating an amazing offer and a 5% discount on available units.
Since the development launched many units have already been snapped up by savvy investors wanting to take advantage of not only a great property, but also the amazing '555' package on offer.
This includes a 5% deposit, 5% off legal fees, 5% discount on the furniture package and free rental management for a year. So, how to get started?
The first step to buying a property in Dona Maria II Residences would be to contact the Ideal Homes Portugal team, they’ll be able to provide floor plans, unit information, rental projections and more.
Next, depending on the country origin, would be to set up an account with a foreign exchange company. They’ll be able to negotiate the best deals and even lock in a fantastic exchange rate for the next 5 years so you get the most out of your money.
Once the reservation has been made, investors will be required to put down an initial 5% deposit - an unheard of amount in Portugal. 6 months later, another 10% will be required and after another 6 months, a further 15%, bringing this to a total of 30% across 12 months.
The remaining 70% will be required upon completion of the apartment, but Ideal Homes Portugal can assist with obtaining a mortgage to do this. This means anyone investing will only need the initial 30% with the rest financed from the bank and with amazing interest rates from as low as 0.873%, it’s a no brainer.
For example, there is a one bedroom apartment for sale at 395,000€, with the 5% discount this would be 375,250€. Here’s an example of a mortgage taken over 40 years:
Property Value: 375,250€
30% Down Payment: 112,575€
Principal: 262,675€
Interest Rates: 0.873%
Payment per month: 648.53€
If you were looking at the 3 bedroom apartment for sale at 625,000€ with the 5% discount this would be 593,750€. Here’s an example of a mortgage taken over 40 years:
Property Value: 593,750€
30% Down Payment: 178,125€
Principal: 415,625€
Interest Rates: 0.873%
Payment per month: 1026.16€
From here, the Ideal Homes Aftersales team can assist with furniture packages, obtaining an AL license if it’s going to be used for holiday rentals, making sure everything follows the health and safety guidelines and they’ll also manage the holiday rentals themselves.
A standard three bedroom apartment for 625,000€ in this development would look to rent for 2100€ per week during the high season and 1000€ during the low season. If the property was rented for the full 13 weeks of the high season, this would equal the amount of 27,300€ in bookings before taxes.
For anyone wanting to rent all year round, you could be looking at anything from 40,000€ per year in bookings. As Lagos is a top destination within the Algarve for tourism, prices could look to rise in upcoming years so the return on investment could be even higher.
So, all you need to do today is contact the team at Ideal Homes Portugal and find out why this is an offer you don’t want to miss out on.
Angela Worrall
Ideal Homes Portugal
+351 289 513 434
