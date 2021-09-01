Craft Beer Market Trends, Growth, Scope, Size, Overall Analysis and Future Prediction by 2025

Craft Beer Market

The global craft beer market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, age group, and region.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the past couple of years, there has been a rise in demand for various traditional beers, which includes craft beer as well. Craft beer is one of the main types of beer which is processed with a traditional or non-mechanized procedure by small breweries. The American Brewer Association (ABA) defines craft brewery as ‘small’, ‘independent’ and ‘traditional’. The Annual production of 6 million barrels of beer or less, refers to small craft brewery. Whereas in independent craft brewery, less than 25% of craft brewery is owned and controlled by a beverage alcohol industry member.The global craft beer market size was valued at $108,912 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $186,590 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Craft Beer Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6032?reqfor=covid Craft beer companies have been strategizing on improving their product portfolio by branding craft beer. In recent years, craft beer has become available in microbrewery formats.With the rise in demand for craft beers in several countries, consumers have formed several key non-profit associations to mobilize craft beer association. The key motive behind forming such organizations is to stimulate activity of the first entrants in the craft beer segment, thereby sustaining the demand for specialized products against mass-produced beer. One of the ideal examples of such consumer association is Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA). The advent of CAMRA inspired similar organizations in other countries, such as PINT in the Netherlands and Humulus Lupulus in Spain.The significant craft beer market growth has resulted in the growth in the availability of technical equipment and capital allowing brewing on a small scale. Though in the initial stages, entrepreneurs faced major difficulties financing their breweries and finding appropriate equipment where craft brewers regularly used capital equipment designed for other industries. However over the years, the craft brewery segment has witnessed increase in the adoption of upgraded technology and equipment specifically designed for craft brewery.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6032 Key players profiled in the craft beer industry include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V., Erdinger Brewery, Lasco Brewery, Oettinger Brewery, Radeberger Brewery, and BAVARIA N.V.Key Benefits for Craft Beer Market:The report provides an extensive global craft beer market analysis with current and emerging market trends and opportunities.The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current craft beer market trends and future estimations that help in the evaluation of the prevailing market opportunities.A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth.An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential craft beer segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6032 Similar Reports:Upcoming Reports:Root Beer Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/root-beer-market Canned Wines Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canned-wines-market-A06600 Fortified Wine Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fortified-wine-market-A06616 Alternative Waters (Plant Based Waters) Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/alternative-waters-plant-based-waters-market-A06556 About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research