Cellulose-Based Plastics Market Size, Strategic Outlook and Covid – 19 Impact By 2028
The global cellulose-based plastics market size is expected to reach USD 176.5 Million at a steady CAGR of 17.5% in 2028VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cellulose-based plastics market size is expected to reach USD 176.5 Million at a steady CAGR of 17.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global cellulose-based plastics market revenue growth is driven by rising demand for cellulose acetate in electronics and food packaging applications, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.
Cellulose-based plastics are used to produce cellophane, thermoplastic products, ophthalmic goods, toys, and sheets, among others. Increase in implementation of stringent regulations regarding use of conventional plastics due to environmental concerns and ban on use of various plastics has created rising demand for cellulose-based plastics that are produced from renewable raw materials. Cellulose-based plastics are also biodegradable, which is another factor driving market revenue growth.
The report identifies the fundamental business strategies employed by industry professionals and offers an insightful study of the value chain and the distribution channels of the global Cellulose-Based Plastics market. The current industry trends, growth potential, up-to-date outlines, and market restraints have also been analyzed by the authors of the report.
An extensive analysis of the Cellulose-Based Plastics market has also been performed, which includes different factors, right from region-centric statistical data and commercial progress to both macro- and micro-economic indicators that are vital to draw a precise forecast.
Competitive Scenario:
The Global Cellulose-Based Plastics Market is consolidated due to the presence of a large number of both domestic and international manufacturers. The international companies are resorting to innovative expansion strategies like mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures, and collaborations, in order to broaden their product range, thereby increasing the global market share.
It also sheds light on the overall competitive landscape, growth trends, market concentration rate, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and other strategic alliances and business expansion tactics adopted by the companies to gain a robust footing in the Cellulose-Based Plastics market.
Top key Companies in Cellulose-Based Plastics Market are:
Celanese Corporation, Solvay, Daicel Chemical Industries, Mitsubishi Rayon Company Limited, Eastman Chemical Company, SK Chemicals Co. Ltd., Rayonier Advanced Materials, Sappi, Merck Millipore, and Haihang Industry.
Segmentation Landscape:
The report further segments the Cellulose-Based Plastics market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered in the market. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Cellulose-Based Plastics industry in key regions.
Emergen Research has segmented the global cellulose-based plastics market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Cellulose Butyrate
Cellulose Acetate
Cellulose Propionate
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Thermoplastic
Extruded Films
Rods
Sheets
Ophthalmic Goods
Others (Toys, Sport Goods)
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Food Packaging
Automotive
Electronics
Building/Construction
Agriculture
Sports & Leisure
Consumer Goods
Some Key Highlights From the Report
In April 2021, Packaging Matters and Origin Materials, Inc. announced an agreement to develop advanced packaging materials, including a next-generation Polymer Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF). Origin Materials, Inc. will leverage its patented technology which converts cellulose from sustainable wood residues into carbon negative cost-advantaged materials that reduce the need for fossil resources. The partnership will revolutionize a wider range of end products, including clothing, plastics, and textiles, among others.
Cellulose acetate is a plastic manufactured from purified natural cellulose. It has high transparency and aesthetic appeal, high mechanical strength, good resistance to chemicals, and can be produced in a range of colors. Cellulose acetate dominated other type segments in terms of revenue share in the global market in 2020 as it is widely produced and readily available.
Cellulose-based plastics are commonly used in ophthalmic goods. They are premium materials used in the production of eyeglasses, and are highly durable, resistant to change in temperature, renewable, hypoallergenic, comfortable for extended period of time, are ideal for dye absorption, and can also be crafted into various geometric forms.
Cellulose-based plastics are an alternative to traditional plastics that make up most components in electronic devices, including mobile phones and computers. The material is biodegradable, renewable, strong, and lightweight. Major demand for sustainable plastics for manufacture of components used in human–machine interface units, wearable medical healthcare systems, personalized mobile equipment, and bionic intelligent robots is also driving market growth.
Europe accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing concerns for the environment, stringent laws banning the use of single-use plastics, and increasing investment in research & development to develop advanced and more cost-effective materials and products.
Regional Landscape:
Geographical distribution of the Cellulose-Based Plastics market includes analysis of the leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the Cellulose-Based Plastics market, along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The Global Cellulose-Based Plastics Market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research, which is further validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players.
Key market aspects studied in the report:
Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Cellulose-Based Plastics market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.
Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Cellulose-Based Plastics market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.
Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Cellulose-Based Plastics market.
Key reasons to buy the Global Cellulose-Based Plastics Market report:
The latest report comprehensively studies the global Cellulose-Based Plastics market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.
The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the Cellulose-Based Plastics market.
It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this Cellulose-Based Plastics industry.
The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the Cellulose-Based Plastics market rivals for ideal business expansion.
