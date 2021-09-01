Baby Infant Formula Market size is expected to reach $45,348 million by 2025

Baby Infant Formula Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the highest revenue contributor to the global market, owing to presence of large population under the between 0 and 4 years.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infant formula consists of various nutrients, such as carbohydrates, fats, proteins, vitamins, minerals, and others (linoleic acid, prebiotic, and others), that are fed to babies for their overall development. Although physicians recommend exclusive breastfeeding for under six months babies, infant formula can be used as an alternative, as it consists of similar nutrient contents. Increase in women working population outside home is the key factor that drives the market. Moreover, change in lifestyle, rise in middle class population, growth in disposable income in emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, and increase in awareness about high nutritional content in the infant formula propels the market growth. However, concerns related to food safety and decline in global birth rate may hamper this growth.The global baby infant formula market size is estimated to be $24,043 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $45,348 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2018 to 2025.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Baby Infant Formula Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2629?reqfor=covid Increase in participation of women in labor force has led to rise in the number of women professionals who prefer infant formula for their babies. This is expected to boost the growth of the baby infant formula market.Baby infant formula comprises infant milk, follow-on-milk, specialty baby milk, and growing-up milk designed for the consumption of infants and toddlers. Infant milk contains the necessary nutrients, minerals, and vitamins for normal development of the baby. Physicians recommend infant formula as an alternative to breastmilk, as it can be fed anywhere and at any time, which makes it a convenient for working mothers. Many working mothers return to their jobs shortly after giving birth. Thus, infant formula can be fed at convenience and provides a healthy and nutritious alternative.High nutrition content in baby infant formula, change in lifestyle, rise in middle-class population, and increase in disposable income of people in emerging economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, are expected to propel the baby infant formula market growth from 2018 to 2025.Download PDF Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2629 Key Benefits for Baby Infant Formula Market:The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global baby infant formula market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analysis of the global market for the period of 2018‐2025 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the types of baby infant formula available.Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies and the prevailing market opportunities.Key players and their strategies and developments are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.The leading players in the Baby infant formula market have focused on product launch, as their key strategies to gain a significant share in the market. The leading players in the Baby infant formula market have focused on product launch, as their key strategies to gain a significant share in the market. The key players profiled in the report include Abbott, Arla Foods Amba, Campbell Soups, Dana Dairy Group Ltd, Danone, D-Signstore, HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG, Reckitt Benckiser (Mead Johnson & Company LLC), Nestle S.A. and The Hain Celestial Group. 