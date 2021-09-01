Automated Turf Harvester Market Worth $155,947.8 Thousand in 2026 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

The Automated Turf Harvester market growth is driven by the shift of consumer preferences toward automated agricultural equipment.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Automated Turf Harvester are an upgrade to the manually operated turf harvesters used on turf farms. The Automated Turf Harvester feature automatic stacking, turf cut depth control system, auto-steering system, and others, which enables one-man operation for turf harvesting process. The Automated Turf Harvester are classified into two major types, namely, roll turf harvesters and slab turf harvesters. The harvested turf in form of rolls are mainly used for large area applications such as in golf courses, sport fields, school playgrounds, and commercial landscaping applications.The global Automated Turf Harvester market size is expected to reach $155,947.8 thousand in 2026, from $68,086.9 thousand in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2019 to 2026. Moreover, customers, especially sod farmers, are switching toward automated equipment to increase the overall quality of the harvested turf. In addition, the labor costs are mainly reduced by the implementation of Automated Turf Harvester. Automated Turf Harvester market trends include major consumers from developed nations like Europe and North America, are mainly owing to better living standards, resulting in improved housing with bigger lawns, participation in luxury sports like golf.Key Market PlayersFireFly Automatix, Inc.Kesmac Inc.KWMI EquipmentMAGNUM ENPTrebro Manufacturing, Inc.Turf Tick Products B.V.Key BenefitsThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global Automated Turf Harvester market trends and dynamics.In-depth analysis of the Automated Turf Harvester market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities. Key Market SegmentsBy Product TypeRoll Turf HarvestersSlab Turf HarvestersBy ApplicationResidentialCommercialGolf CoursesSports/AthleticsBy RegionNorth AmericaU.S.CanadaEuropeNetherlandsThe UKGermanyRest of EuropeAsia-PacificAustraliaRest of Asia-Pacific