Global Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications And Growth’ published by The Business Research Company, the insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $16.1 billion in 2019 to $17.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak as people with diabetes are at increased risk of serious illness from COVID-19. The diabetic care devices are increasingly being used by care providers and patients (self-monitor) to frequently check the blood glucose levels. FDA issued guidance to expand the availability and capability of non-invasive remote monitoring devices including continuous glucose monitors (CGM) during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the growth is not as significant as expected due to the demand and supply gaps. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 and reach $21.9 billion in 2023. An increase in the prevalence of diabetes globally is driving the growth of insulin pens, syringes, pumps, and injectors market.

The insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors devices and equipment market consist of sales of insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors and related services. Insulin pens are reusable pen-like tools used to inject desired a dose of insulin into the blood of a diabetic patient. Insulin helps to ensure that glucose levels in the patient’s blood are appropriate. Insulin syringes are the reusable devices used to inject insulin which is specifically made for self-administration. Insulin pumps and injectors are the devices which are used to deliver insulin continuously throughout the day to the diabetic patient and maintain blood glucose levels.

Trends In The Global Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market

Many companies are focusing on technological advancements in insulin delivery systems to deliver insulin effectively and safely. For instance, on June 2018, the US Food and Drug Administration approved MiniMed 670G hybrid closed looped system for curing diabetic individuals aged between 7-13 years of age. This is a diabetes management device that automatically monitors glucose and provides appropriate level insulin doses needed. It requires little or no input from the user. Similarly, on February 2019, FDA also approved Tandem Diabetes Care t: Slim X2 insulin pump. This pump uses interoperable technology that allows patients to customize their diabetes management devices according to their preferences. These devices contain of automated insulin dosing systems, continuous glucose monitors, blood glucose meters or other electronic devices.

Global Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market Segments:

The global insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors devices and equipment market is further segmented based on type, end users, pens, pumps and geography.

By Type: Pens, Injectors And Pumps, Syringes.

By End Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Others.

By Pens: Reusable, Disposable.

By Pumps: Tubed Pumps, Tubeless Pumps.

By Geography: The global insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors devices and equipment market accounts for the largest share in the global insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors devices and equipment market.

