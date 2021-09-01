Submit Release
News Search

There were 562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,110 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // Domestic Assault - Violation of Conditions of Release - Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

                                DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

                                          VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

               

CASE# 21A203414

TROOPER: Nicholas Olson                                                              

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/31/21 – 2333 hours

LOCATION: Highgate Rd, Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault/Violation of Conditions of Release/Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Dylan Laplante         

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

               

                On August 31st, 2021 at approximately 2333 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Highgate Road in Highgate, VT.  Upon the arrival of Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks it was learned that the alleged aggressor in the incident, Dylan Laplante (age 23 of Colchester) was still inside attempting to hide from law enforcement.  The subsequent investigation revealed that Laplante arrived at the residence earlier in the evening and then got into a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend.  It was also discovered that Laplate had an active warrant out of his arrest stemming from a failure to appear in court after a previous domestic assault incident.  Laplante was ultimately located in the residence and taken into custody without incident.  Laplante was subsequently lodged at the North West State Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail on the warrant.  Laplante was also issued a flash citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 09/01/21 at 1300 hours to answer to the charges of Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Violations of Conditions of Release. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 09/01/21       

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: No

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Nicholas Olson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802) 524-5993

E-mail: Nicholas.Olson@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // Domestic Assault - Violation of Conditions of Release - Arrest on Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.