St. Albans Barracks // Domestic Assault - Violation of Conditions of Release - Arrest on Warrant
CASE# 21A203414
TROOPER: Nicholas Olson
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 08/31/21 – 2333 hours
LOCATION: Highgate Rd, Highgate, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault/Violation of Conditions of Release/Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Dylan Laplante
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 31st, 2021 at approximately 2333 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Highgate Road in Highgate, VT. Upon the arrival of Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks it was learned that the alleged aggressor in the incident, Dylan Laplante (age 23 of Colchester) was still inside attempting to hide from law enforcement. The subsequent investigation revealed that Laplante arrived at the residence earlier in the evening and then got into a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend. It was also discovered that Laplate had an active warrant out of his arrest stemming from a failure to appear in court after a previous domestic assault incident. Laplante was ultimately located in the residence and taken into custody without incident. Laplante was subsequently lodged at the North West State Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail on the warrant. Laplante was also issued a flash citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 09/01/21 at 1300 hours to answer to the charges of Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Violations of Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 09/01/21
COURT: Franklin County District Court
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
