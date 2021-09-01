St. Albans Barracks // Domestic Assault - Violation of Conditions of Release - Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE# 21A203414

TROOPER: Nicholas Olson

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 08/31/21 – 2333 hours

LOCATION: Highgate Rd, Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault/Violation of Conditions of Release/Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Dylan Laplante

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 31st, 2021 at approximately 2333 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Highgate Road in Highgate, VT. Upon the arrival of Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks it was learned that the alleged aggressor in the incident, Dylan Laplante (age 23 of Colchester) was still inside attempting to hide from law enforcement. The subsequent investigation revealed that Laplante arrived at the residence earlier in the evening and then got into a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend. It was also discovered that Laplate had an active warrant out of his arrest stemming from a failure to appear in court after a previous domestic assault incident. Laplante was ultimately located in the residence and taken into custody without incident. Laplante was subsequently lodged at the North West State Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail on the warrant. Laplante was also issued a flash citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 09/01/21 at 1300 hours to answer to the charges of Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Violations of Conditions of Release.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 09/01/21

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nicholas Olson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802) 524-5993

E-mail: Nicholas.Olson@vermont.gov