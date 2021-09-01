Global Synthetic Sweeteners Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Synthetic Sweeteners Market 2021-2030

Synthetic Sweeteners Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Synthetic Sweeteners Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the synthetic sweeteners market is expected to grow from $45.96 billion in 2020 to $51.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $55.78 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2%. The rising health awareness among global consumers increased the demand for synthetic sweeteners, thus driving the market for synthetic sweeteners during the period.

The synthetic sweeteners market consists of sales of synthetic sweeteners and related services. Synthetic sweeteners are used as applications in weight loss assistance, dental care, and diets for patients with diabetes mellitus and reactive glycaemia. Synthetic sweeteners are chemically processed substances that are used in place of sweeteners with sugar (sucrose) or sugar alcohols.

Sucralose-based sweeteners are increasingly being used in the food industry. Sucralose is sweeter than sugar and is a low-calorie ingredient that does not cause dental cavities. Growing concerns of cardiovascular disorders due to increased consumption of sugar-based foods are encouraging the use of artificial sweeteners such as sucralose. Additionally, declining production and rising sugar prices worldwide are also encouraging the use of sucralose-based sweeteners. These sweeteners are the major substitutes of sugar in carbonated beverages, juices, dairy products, sugar-free chewing gums, confectionery, and bakery goods. For instance, in the U.S., PepsiCo is using sucralose-based sweeteners by replacing aspartame in diet Pepsi.

The global synthetic sweeteners market is further segmented based on product type, application, distribution channel and geography.

By Product Type: Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Saccharin, Sucralose, Neotame, Others

By Application: Bakery, Dairy, Confectionery, Beverages, Soups, Sauces and Dressings, Other Applications

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Others

By Geography: The global synthetic sweeteners market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Synthetic Sweeteners Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides synthetic sweeteners market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global synthetic sweeteners market, synthetic sweeteners market share, synthetic sweeteners market players, synthetic sweeteners market segments and geographies, synthetic sweeteners market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Synthetic Sweeteners Market Organizations Covered: Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Ingredion Inc., Roquette, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., JK Sucralose Inc., Dupont, Merisant Company (subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated), Celanese Corporation, McNeil Nutritionals, NutraSweet Property Holdings, Inc., Hermes Sweeteners Ltd., MORITA Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd., PureCircle, Sunwin Stevia International, Inc., Zydus Wellness Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

