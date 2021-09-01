Filling Equipment Market Projected to Reach $23,499.4 Million in 2027 | By Sales Type, Product

Growth in demand for fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and pharmaceutical products have led the manufacturing companies to increase the speed of their lines.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is growing demand for packaged food mainly because of the rising busy lifestyle. Further, easy availability of packaged food is also boosting the sales of packaged food. Hence, the rise in packaged food market will drive the filling equipment market growth. Moreover, the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry is witnessing rapid growth and forming an integral part of the economy.

The global filling equipment market size accounted for $17.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $23.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1014

Thus, rise in use of FMCG products and pharmaceutical products has led to increase in production capacity, which eventually increases the sales of new filling equipment and also increases the need of spare parts due to corrosion of the equipment. For instance, Unilever is opening a new plant in Dubai that will be producing beauty and personal care products. The company has planned to invest $250-$300 million for a 100,000 square meter plant. Thus, such expansions will help in the filling equipment market growth during the forecast period

Top 10 Leading Players

Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.
Coesia S.p.A
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
JBT
Krones AG
Ronchi Mario S.p.A
Salzgitter AG (KHS Group)
Scholle IPN
Syntegon Technology GmbH
Tetra Laval International S.A.

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1014

Key Market Segments

By Sales Type

New Machinery
Spare Parts

By Process Type

Manual
Semi-automatic
Automatic
Rotary feeding system
Straight-line feeding system

By Product Type

Solid
Semi-solid
Liquid

By End-user Industry

Food
Beverage
Pharmaceutical
Personal Care
Chemical
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1014

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 -503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Filling Equipment Market Projected to Reach $23,499.4 Million in 2027 | By Sales Type, Product

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 -503-894-6022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Filling Equipment Market Projected to Reach $23,499.4 Million in 2027 | By Sales Type, Product
Oilfield Equipment Market Growing at a CAGR of 3.1% to Reach $141,498 Million by 2026
Fire-rated Doors Market Worth $60,129 Million in 2027- Exclusive Research Report by AMR
View All Stories From This Author