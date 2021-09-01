Protein Hydrolysate Market Size, Product Type, Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020–2026
Reports And Data
The Protein Hydrolysate Market is expected to reach USD 1013.2 million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Protein Hydrolysate Market is expected to reach USD 1013.2 million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand from infant nutrition is likely to stimulate market demand. Growing health-conscious consumer base mainly in North America and Europe is also a key factor influencing market growth.
Protein Hydrolysates are a mixture of different-chain-length peptides and free amino acids. Whey protein- a category of milk protein hydrolysates contains nine crucial amino acids and about 70-80% of protein elements. It is used in many industrial applications in dietician, clinical, therapeutic and nutritional products. Whey proteins are expected to be the ideal ingredients in the formulation of substitutes of human milk on account of their low antigenicity and high nutritional value.
Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1214
The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a key revenue generating region in the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period. The region has witnessed a significant increase in the applications of protein hydrolysates due to the developing economies such as China, Japan, India, Singapore, and Malaysia among others. Amongst the countries, China is expected to observe the highest growth with the demand driving from mainly the infant nutrition and marine & animal hydrolysates market. For example, China produced around 67 million tons of aquatic products in 2017, thus stimulating the aquaculture industry expansion.
Key participants include Arla Foods Ingredients, Mead Johnson, MERCK Life Sciences, Fonterra, Agropur, Milk Specialties, BD, Tatua, FrieslandCampina, Hilmar Cheese, Hill Pharma, and New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd. Milk Specialties.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global protein hydrolysate on the basis of product, form, method, application and region:
Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
• Milk
• Plant
• Animal
• Marine
By Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
• Powder
• Liquid
By Method (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
• Enzymatic Hydrolysis
• Acid & Alkaline Hydrolysis
Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
• Infant Nutrition
• Medical Nutrition
• Sports Nutrition
• Cell Nutrition
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1214
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The marine protein hydrolysate market is expected to witness a growth owing to its cosmetic applications. For example, the fish collagen is used in many cosmetics and personal care products as it provides protection from UV radiations and has the proficiency to get easily absorbed by the human skin. It also contains many anti-aging and antioxidant properties like hydroxyproline, glycine, and proline.
• Asia Pacific market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% in the coming years. The health benefits associated with the absorption of amino acids more rapidly than intact proteins is maximizing its usage in the food and beverages industry. China is projected to grow at the highest rate owing to its end-user demands from markets such as infant nutrition, animal feeds, and nutraceuticals.
• With a widespread presence in America, the company offers a wide range of products under WPI, WPC, milk protein concentrates, milk protein isolates, whey protein hydrolysates, lactose, permeate, sweet whey powder. As of 2017, the company's total revenue generated accounted for USD 802.6 million.
Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/protein-hydrolysate-market
Objective of Studies:
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Protein Hydrolysate market.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
3.1. Macro Indicators
3.1.1. Increase in the adoption of sports nutrition
Chapter 4. Protein Hydrolysate Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Protein Hydrolysate Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
…..
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
11.1. Arla Foods Ingredients
11.1.1. Company Overview
11.1.2. Financial Performance
11.1.3. Type Insights
11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.2. Mead Johnson
11.2.1. Company Overview
11.2.2. Financial Performance
11.2.3. Type Insights
11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.3. MERCK Life Sciences
11.3.1. Company Overview
Continued…
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Explore related report:
Jewelry Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/blog/the-jewelry-industry-in-2020-and-beyond-top-10-companies-in-the-market
Check our upcoming research reports @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/upcoming-reports
Visit our blog for more industry updates @ https://reportsanddata.com/blog/top-8-food-industry-trends
Tushar Rajput
Reports and data
+ +1 212-710-1370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn