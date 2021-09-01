Multivitamin Capsules And Tablets Market Trends Focus On Flavored Gummy Supplements

Multivitamin Capsules And Tablets Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shifting consumer focus towards flavored gummy vitamins for all ages is shaping the multivitamin capsules and tablets market. Consumers are searching for more convenient and entertaining supplement experiences, which will lead to a move toward flavored gummy vitamins. For instance, in April 2021, Persona Nutrition, a US-based company that provides personalized daily supplement packs launched daily gummy vitamin packs for the entire family. These daily packs are designed to help users achieve specific health goals, such as immune health, focus, relaxation, everyday support, and hair, skin, and nail health. This family pack includes multivitamins to boost muscle and nerve function.

Major players in the multivitamin tablet market are Herbalife Nutrition, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer, Nature's Bounty Co., Bionova Lifesciences, Ayanda GmbH, NutraMarks Inc, American Health Inc, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Nature's Way Products, Glanbia Plc, Pfizer, Mylan N.V., and Dymatize.

The global multivitamin capsules and tablets market size is expected to grow from $16.50 billion in 2020 to $18.24 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The multivitamins market is expected to reach $24.80 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the multivitamin capsules and tablets market in 2020. North America was the second-largest market in the multivitamin capsules and tablets market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global multivitamin capsules and tablets market report is segmented by type into multivitamins tablets, multivitamins capsules, by distribution channel into store based, non-store based, by application into energy & weight management, general health, bone & joint health, gastrointestinal health, immunity, cardiac health, diabetes, anti-cancer, others, and by end user into adults, geriatric, pregnant women, children, infants.

Multivitamin Capsules And Tablets Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Multivitamins Tablets, Multivitamins Capsules), By Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non-Store Based), By Application (Energy & Weight Management, General Health, Bone & Joint Health, Gastrointestinal Health, Immunity, Cardiac Health, Diabetes, Anti-Cancer), By End User (Adults, Geriatric, Pregnant Women, Children, Infants), COVID-19 Implications And Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides multivitamin capsules and tablets market overview, forecast multivitamin capsules and tablets market size and growth for the whole market, multivitamin capsules and tablets market segments, and geographies, multivitamin capsules and tablets market trends, multivitamin capsules and tablets market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

