Fire-rated Doors Market Worth $60,129 Million in 2027- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

The fire-rated doors market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to the rise in building safety concerns and fire protection.

The global fire rated doors market size is expected to reach $60.1 billion in 2027 from $42.2 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Moreover, government investment pertaining to the infrastructure development propelsthe global fire-rated doors market growth. Moreover, increasein urbanization and industrialization in countries suchas India, China, and others is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the fire-rated doors market. Nevertheless, key playersare facing falling price pressure due to rise in competition, this in turn, is expected to hamper the market growth.

Key Benefits
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global fire-rated doorsmarket trends and dynamics.
In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.
Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.
A comprehensive fire-rated doors market opportunity analysis of all the countries is also provided in the report.
The global fire-rated doors market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.
The key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helpunderst and the competitive outlook of the industry.

Top 10 Leading Players
Agta Record Ltd
ASSA ABLOY Group
GEZE GmbH
Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited
Griffon Corporation Inc.
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc
Lindner Group KG
MANUSA GEST, S.L.
Nabtesco Corporation
Sanwa Holdings Corporation

Key Market Segments
By Mechanisms
Swinging Fire Doors
Sliding Fire Doors
Folding Fire Doors
Others

By Material
Wood
Metal
Glass
Others

By Enduser
Residential
Non-residential

By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA