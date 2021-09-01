Plumbing Components Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.6% to Reach $78,218.9 Million by 2027

Bathrooms and kitchens in residential and non-residential spaces need good quality fixtures and components for durability.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plumbing components include fittings, manifold, pipes and valves that are installed in plumbing connection in combination with sanitary equipment to complete the operation. Residential segment includes plumbing components installed in bathrooms or toilets and kitchens of single houses or bungalows, flats, townships and private owned buildings. Plumbing components used in kitchens, toilets or bathrooms in hotels, malls, offices and public places are considered under non-residential category.

The global plumbing components market size accounted for $58.5 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $78.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6942

Renovation of old bathrooms and kitchens in residential and non-residential buildings and new construction projects are driving the plumbing components market. Also, damaged or broken components are also needed to be replaced and thus, increase the sales of plumbing components. Further, some of the renovation work is also done when the houses, bungalows or flats are sold and the new owner wishes to redecorate the house.

Top 10 Leading Players

Aalberts N.V. (Lasco Fittings)
Central States Industrial
Finolex Industries Ltd.
McWane, Inc.
Morris Group (Acorn)
Mueller Industries
NupiIndustrieItaliane S.p.A.
Reliance Worldwide Corporation Ltd.
Turnkey Industrial Pipe & Supply Inc.
Uponor Corporation

Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging plumbing components market trends and dynamics.

In-depth plumbing components market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6942

Key Market Segments

By Product

Fittings
Manifolds
Pipes
Valves

By End-User

Residential
Non-residential

By Application

Bathtubs
Showerheads
Faucets
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6942

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 -503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Plumbing Components Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.6% to Reach $78,218.9 Million by 2027

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 -503-894-6022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Filling Equipment Market Projected to Reach $23,499.4 Million in 2027 | By Sales Type, Product
Oilfield Equipment Market Growing at a CAGR of 3.1% to Reach $141,498 Million by 2026
Fire-rated Doors Market Worth $60,129 Million in 2027- Exclusive Research Report by AMR
View All Stories From This Author