Plumbing Components Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.6% to Reach $78,218.9 Million by 2027
Bathrooms and kitchens in residential and non-residential spaces need good quality fixtures and components for durability.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plumbing components include fittings, manifold, pipes and valves that are installed in plumbing connection in combination with sanitary equipment to complete the operation. Residential segment includes plumbing components installed in bathrooms or toilets and kitchens of single houses or bungalows, flats, townships and private owned buildings. Plumbing components used in kitchens, toilets or bathrooms in hotels, malls, offices and public places are considered under non-residential category.
The global plumbing components market size accounted for $58.5 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $78.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.
Renovation of old bathrooms and kitchens in residential and non-residential buildings and new construction projects are driving the plumbing components market. Also, damaged or broken components are also needed to be replaced and thus, increase the sales of plumbing components. Further, some of the renovation work is also done when the houses, bungalows or flats are sold and the new owner wishes to redecorate the house.
Top 10 Leading Players
Aalberts N.V. (Lasco Fittings)
Central States Industrial
Finolex Industries Ltd.
McWane, Inc.
Morris Group (Acorn)
Mueller Industries
NupiIndustrieItaliane S.p.A.
Reliance Worldwide Corporation Ltd.
Turnkey Industrial Pipe & Supply Inc.
Uponor Corporation
Key Benefits
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging plumbing components market trends and dynamics.
In-depth plumbing components market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.
Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.
A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
Key Market Segments
By Product
Fittings
Manifolds
Pipes
Valves
By End-User
Residential
Non-residential
By Application
Bathtubs
Showerheads
Faucets
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
