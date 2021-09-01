Agave Nectar Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% With The Increasing Awareness Of Health And Fitness

Agave Nectar Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Agave Nectar Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increasing awareness of fitness among people coupled with a surge in the number of health-conscious consumers is expected to drive the market for agave nectar during the forecast period. Consumers are moving towards maintaining good health through various diets like vegan diets, and fitness training including gyms. Agave nectar is a tasty natural sweetener that can be substituted for high-glycemic and refined sugars by dieters, diabetics, and health-conscious cooks in proportion. According to a new survey conducted in 2021 by biotechnology company Gelesis, 60% of Americans desire to feel healthier and 51% want to reduce weight by exercising and modifying their diets including attempting to eat more plant-based foods. Therefore, the increasing awareness of fitness among people and the growing number of health-conscious consumers propels the growth of the agave nectar market.

The global agave nectar market size is expected to grow from $178.87 million in 2020 to $194.55 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The agave market is expected to reach $296.44 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.1%.

Read More On The Global Agave Nectar Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agave-nectar-global-market-report

Major players in the agave nectar industry are Whole Earth Brands, Pura Foods Ltd., Malt Products Corporation, The Groovy Food Company, Sisana Sweetener, Domino Foods Inc, The IIDEA Company, Madhava Foods, The Agave Sweetener Company, Nekutli, The Tierra Group, and LOC Industries Inc.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the agave nectar market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered in the agave nectar market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

TBRC’s global agave nectar market report is segmented by product into light agave nectar, dark agave nectar, by functional into emulsifier, sweetener, flavor enhancer, by distribution channel into supermarkets, online stores, retail stores, others, and by application into bakery, beverages, confectionery, others.

Agave Nectar Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Light Agave Nectar, Dark Agave Nectar), By Functional (Emulsifier, Sweetener, Flavor Enhancer), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Online Stores, Retail Stores), By Application (Bakery, Beverages, Confectionery), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides agave nectar market overview, forecast agave nectar market size and growth for the whole market, agave nectar market segments, and geographies, agave nectar market trends, agave nectar market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Agave Nectar Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5297&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Global Flavoring Syrup And Concentrate Market - Segmented By Type (Savory Spreads, Syrups, Sweet Spreads, Jam, Jellies, Preservatives, Molasses), By Application (Individuals, Beverages, Bakery, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Confectionery, Other Industries), By Flavors (Fruit, Chocolate, Coffee, Vanilla, Herbs & Seasonings, Other Flavors), By Distribution Channel, And By Region, Opportunities, Trends And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flavoring-syrup-and-concentrate-market

Synthetic Sweeteners Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Saccharin, Sucralose, Neotame), By Application (Bakery, Dairy, Confectionery, Beverages, Soups, Sauces And Dressings), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/synthetic-sweeteners-global-market-report

Functional Beverages Market - By Type (Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, Nutraceutical Drinks, Dairy-Based Beverages, Juices, Enhanced Water, Others), By Function (Health and Wellness, Wealth Management), By Distribution Channel (Brick and Mortar, Specialty Foodservice stores, Online), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/functional-beverages-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/