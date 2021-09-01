Sevier County Man Indicted in Officer-Involved Shooting Incident

SEVIER COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Sevier County man in connection to an officer-involved shooting that occurred in July.

At the request of 4th District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI special agents began investigating an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred on July 13th in Sevier County. The investigation revealed that deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 3000 block of Robeson Road in Wears Valley on a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies encountered Lee R. Rakun (DOB 1/02/69), who was armed with a gun. Rakun fired the weapon, injuring a deputy. The deputy returned fire, striking Rakun. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On Monday, the Sevier County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Rakun with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder and one count of Employing a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony. On Tuesday, he was served in the Sevier County Jail, where he was already being held on charges placed by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.