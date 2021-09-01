LenderHomePage Announces Integration with Epic LOS by Integra to Drive Digital Transformation for Mortgage Companies
Loanzify POS integration with Integra Epic LOS elevates the customer experience and enables mortgage lenders to simplify and accelerate loan origination
Growing our partner ecosystem and helping our clients adapt to today's technological demands quickly is one of the keys to our success”SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LenderHomePage today announced a new integration with loan origination software developer Integra Software Systems. The powerful partnership between LenderHomePage and Integra furthers their commitment to creating a lending ecosystem that elevates the customer experience and enables mortgage lenders to simplify and accelerate the administrative processes of origination.
— Rocky Foroutan, CEO
LenderHomePage, one of the country's fastest-growing digital mortgage platforms, has been helping mortgage companies adapt quickly to the digital era since 2003. Their family of digital mortgage software products, including the innovative Loanzify POS and Loanzify Mortgage Mobile App, enable mortgage companies of all sizes to create a connected omnichannel experience for mortgage consumers.
The digitization of business systems established new standards for an agile, seamless intake and loan management process. These expectations have now migrated to the lending industry, where competitiveness relies heavily on the enterprise's level of digital transformation. Recent data shows a strong correlation between improving business-to-business partnerships with technology translate to a 10% to 20% reduction in cost-to-serve, 10% to 15% increase in revenue growth, and an overall increase in employee satisfaction—the integration of Integra with Loanzify POS capitalizes on this phenomenon by enabling fast-track digital transformation solution.
Integra offers a complete browser-based LOS system for facilitating the mortgage operation from origination to closing. Integra's intelligent document management and eligibility engine seamlessly drive data, making origination and fulfillment functions a breeze. Combined with Integra's sophisticated rule management system, the bi-directional integration with Loanzify POS helps lenders configure and customize their front- and back-end operation, increase their intake capacity, expedite the loan life-cycle, and make better-informed decisions underwriting decisions, and increase transparency for all stakeholders.
“We are excited to have this integration with LenderHomePage,” states Michael Picker, SVP of Sales and Marketing for Integra. “This partnership provides our clients with industry leading POS capabilities helping increase efficiencies and drive revenue.”
"Growing our partner ecosystem and helping our clients adapt to today's technological demands quickly is one of the keys to our success," states Rocky Foroutan, CEO of LenderHomePage. "Working with partners like Integra makes deploying intelligent, automated workflows with Loanzify POS simple and swift, thereby improving performance, productivity, and helping mortgage companies deliver an outstanding digital customer experience."
About Integra:
EPIC LOS by Integra combines over 25 years of lending technology experience to provide lenders with automated compliance across every channel in the mortgage industry, including retail, wholesale, and correspondent.
About LenderHomePage:
Since 2003, LenderHomePage.com is the leading provider of a secure and compliant cloud-based digital mortgage platform that powers lender websites, mobile apps, and mortgage POS solutions. Mortgage lenders of all sizes use LenderHomePage.com's customizable and scalable solutions to enhance borrower experience, streamline the mortgage process, and increase Loan Officer productivity and efficiency.
About Loanzify:
Loanzify POS by LenderHomePage is part of a suite of innovative productivity solutions developed for the modern mortgage professional.
