Load of Rubbish Opens New Location in Hamilton
The company has operated in London for 11 years and recently expanded their services to include the Hamilton area.LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Load of Rubbish is pleased to announce they have opened a new location to serve the Hamilton area. As the local junk removal experts, their team provides efficient trash removal that their customers need.
Load of Rubbish offers excellent customer service at competitive rates, giving their customers peace of mind that the company will handle their trash promptly and efficiently. They offer competitive upfront pricing on their website, providing the transparency their customers expect to develop a sense of trust. They also give preferred rates for realtors and contractors who use their services. The family-owned and operated junk removal company has provided reliable service to London area customers for the past 11 years. They’re now expanding their service to include the Hamilton area.
At Load of Rubbish, customers can request same-day service, getting rid of their junk when they’re ready. If customers find a lower competitor’s rate, the company promises to beat that price by five percent, allowing them to feel confident they are getting the best rate possible for their junk removal services.
Anyone interested in learning about the new location or junk removal options can find out more by visiting the Load of Rubbish website or by calling 1-800-865-8654.
About Load of Rubbish: Load of Rubbish is the local junk removal expert, providing their customers with stellar customer service and affordable and efficient junk removal services. They offer same-day services and competitive rates with a price match guarantee. The company has operated in London for 11 years and recently expanded their services to include the Hamilton area.
Company: Load of Rubbish
City: London
Province: Ontario
Country: Canada
Telephone number: 1-800-865-8654
Email address: sales@loadofrubbish.com
