Hormone Medical Experts Celebrate Menopause Awareness Month With a Discussion on the Effects of Hormonal Imbalances
Aging Isn’t A Dirty Word And Neither Is Menopause WisePause Wellness brings 20+ Experts To Help Women Experiencing Perimenopause and Menopause
We want this day to be informative, educational and fun for the ladies. We want women to start talking about their experiences and know that they don’t have to suffer in silence.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the millions of women aged 35-65+ who suffer from menopause symptoms, help is on the way! WisePause Wellness, the brainchild of founder, Denise Pines, has become the authority on menopause and will broadcast on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 8:30am-5:30pm. The fifth iteration of the full day virtual event will provide rarely discussed TED style talks with 20+leading medical professionals, functional medicine practitioners that not only will discuss the effects of hormonal imbalances that women in this age group may experience in perimenopause and menopause but also will provide actionable solutions that women can take right now to take charge of their lives. The event is free for the first 24 hours and attendees can elect to have 7-day access for $20 or 6-month access for $49.
— Denise Pines
Says Pines, “Menopause seems to be a taboo topic in our society. Women just attribute not feeling well or having brain fog as part of the aging process—and that isn’t the case. During this phase of our lives, our bodies do change, but we have the power to take control of our health. Since many women don’t talk with their doctors about menopause, assuming that it’s just something that they have to weather, they don’t realize that oftentimes simple changes to our eating habits, exercise, sleep and supplements can make a big difference in their overall health.”
The day kicks off with television personality, author, and speaker, Iyanla Vanzant, who provides the keynote address and introduces the audience to tapping, sometimes referred to as EFT (Emotional Frequency Techniques) used to reduce stress and anxiety. From there, the audience is treated to a panel discussion on the transition from perimenopause to menopause, including hormonal imbalances by Dr. Anna Cabeca, DO, Gynecologist, Dr. LaReesa Ferdinand, MD, FACOG and Dr. Mache Siebel, MD, OB/GYN. Other topics for discussion include the importance of sleep with Dr. Smita Patel, iNeuro Institute; Renewed Ancient Medicine Practices with Julie E, MPH, RD; a question-and-answer session with Dr. Kyrin Dunston, MD; how to end brain fog with New York Times bestselling author, Dr. Laurel Mellin; OMG! They’re Talking About Sex with Dr. Gail Jackson, MD, OB/GYN and Kamali Minter, Certified Tantra instructor; exploring the concept of mindfulness with Caroline Welch, CEO of the Mindsight Institute; to the subjects of metabolism boosting, how to deal with complex medical conditions in the gut, incontinence, aging skin, thinning hair, how CBD can help with menopausal symptoms and so much more. The full line up is available on the WisePause Wellness website (www.wisepause.com).
New this year to the event is the WisePause Lifestyle Showcase, where ten hand-picked beauty, personal, lifestyle and nutraceutical products will be featured by company founders and representatives. Brands participating in the showcase include Caire Beauty, Potency No. 710, Joyful Moments/Kiana Webb, Soul Source Therapeutic Devices, conditionHER, SeeMe Beauty, Tea Botanics, Bossa Bars, Thermaband, and Glissant.
Concludes Pines, “We want this day to be informative, educational and fun for the ladies. We want women to start talking about their experiences and know that they don’t have to suffer in silence. I created this event so that women can understand that there are solutions for them and most importantly, I want them to come away from the day with one thing that they can do for the betterment of their health and wellbeing. So, in addition to the wisdom that is being dispensed by the medical doctors and functional medicine practitioners, we include sessions on yoga, mindfulness and tapping that can be used daily. WisePause is the event that I wish had existed when my body started changing and I’m happy that we can provide it to the thousands of women who attend the broadcast.”
WisePause Wellness is sponsored by Tea Botanics and Toyota.
For more information or to register, please visit www.wisepause.com. Registration for 24-hour access to the event is free. For 7-day or 6-month access to the virtual event, the prices are $20 and $49 respectively.
# # #
About WisePause Lifestyle:
WisePause Lifestyle Virtual Global Experience is an empowered community experience that connects women to the best midlife health information, trusted healthcare professionals, innovative hormonal healing therapies, products and services, and to other women on similar journeys. The goal is to help all women navigate perimenopause and menopause with confidence and ease by being proactive with their midlife wellness.
About Tea Botanics
Tea Botanics is a medicinal tea and supplement company focusing on plant-based therapies for women’s health, including vasomotor symptoms of menopause like hot flashes, night sweats, and insomnia. To learn more, visit www.teabotanics.com or follow @teabotanics @hotflashtea
About Toyota
We’re in the business of making great cars and trucks. But we also work every day to apply and share our know-how in ways that benefit people, the community, and our planet in order to build a better tomorrow.
Ginger Campell
Tea Botanics
+1 323-933-4155
ginger@snap-productions.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter