Hormone Medical Experts Celebrate Menopause Awareness Month With a Discussion on the Effects of Hormonal Imbalances

WisePause Wellness Keynote speaker Iyanla Vanzant a television personality, author, and speaker Top menopause symptoms experienced by 53 million U. S. Women Denise Pines, founder of WisePause Wellness and immediate past President, Medical Board of California

Aging Isn’t A Dirty Word And Neither Is Menopause WisePause Wellness brings 20+ Experts To Help Women Experiencing Perimenopause and Menopause

We want this day to be informative, educational and fun for the ladies. We want women to start talking about their experiences and know that they don’t have to suffer in silence.” — Denise Pines