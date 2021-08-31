DLNR News Release: Correct final environmental impact statement for proposed A&B water lease available for review

Newsroom Posted on Aug 31, 2021 in Latest News

(Haiku) – On August 26 Alexander & Baldwin (A&B) and East Maui Irrigation Company, Limited (EMI) (collectively A&B), filed its Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) for the proposed water lease for the Nāhiku, Keʻanae, Honomanū, and Huelo License Areas with both the DLNR Land Division and the State of Hawai‘I Environmental Review Program.

The Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR), has thirty days from the date of submission to issue a determination on the acceptability of the FEIS. The Land Division anticipates the BLNR will consider whether to accept the FEIS at its September 24 meeting. Testimony can be submitted at that time and the agenda for the meeting will be posted on September 17.

