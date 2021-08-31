Submit Release
News Search

There were 577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,114 in the last 365 days.

DLNR News Release: Correct final environmental impact statement for proposed A&B water lease available for review

Posted on Aug 31, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

(Haiku) – On August 26 Alexander & Baldwin (A&B) and East Maui Irrigation Company, Limited (EMI) (collectively A&B), filed its Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) for the proposed water lease for the Nāhiku, Keʻanae, Honomanū, and Huelo License Areas with both the DLNR Land Division and the State of Hawai‘I Environmental Review Program.

The Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR), has thirty days from the date of submission to issue a determination on the acceptability of the FEIS. The Land Division anticipates the BLNR will consider whether to accept the FEIS at its September 24 meeting. Testimony can be submitted at that time and the agenda for the meeting will be posted on September 17.

 

# # #

You just read:

DLNR News Release: Correct final environmental impact statement for proposed A&B water lease available for review

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.