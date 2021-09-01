Mr. Vanderquack Mov’n for St. Jude Across All 50 States by Jeep Convoy
The Journey Begins September 3, 2021 out of St. Louis, MissouriUNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT started as an idea to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Cancer Research has turned into a country-wide effort to make a difference and have a little fun. After a discussion with her husband, Lisa Unverzagt took to Facebook to share the idea with her friends…combine their love of all things Jeep with their love for the work of St. Jude Children’s Cancer Research and Treatment. In one post, the Mr. Vanderquack’s Mov’n for St. Jude event came to life.
WHO is the leader of this massive endeavor? Mr. Vanderquack is who. Yes, an adorable 20-inch plush yellow duck has set off a frenzy of fundraising, press events and excitement across each state around the country.
THE IDEA? Organize a 50 State Jeep convoy to move Mr. Vanderquack, and his luggage and passport of course, state-to-state, and raise a lot of money and joy in the process. The soon to be road warrior will be GPS mounted and trackable from his own website www.mrvanderquack.com. “[Mr. Vanderquack] is very excited to meet as many friends as possible during his journey! We hope to get his luggage back with stickers, photos, and trinkets from his time “on the road,” said Lisa Unverzagt.
WHEN? The journey begins September 3, 2021 at 6:00PM (CT) in St. Louis, Missouri. At the end of what is expected to be at least a 2-month journey, Mr. Vanderquack will return to St. Louis to be auctioned off and funds donated to St. Jude. In the meantime, the Mov’n for St. Jude groups around the country have already raised over $5,000, and they aren’t ready to stop. Their goal is to raise more than $25,000 for St. Jude Cancer Research."
WHY A DUCK? Well, as you may know, enthusiasts of all kinds have their own customs. For Jeepers, it is “the wave” and ducking – the practice of spreading joy and expressing appreciation for another person’s Jeep by leaving a little rubber duck on their vehicle. So, who better to head up this 50 state grass roots fundraising effort? Unverzagt shares that “being a part of this event can take many forms: Sharing our mission on social media (#MrVanderQuack and #MoveforStJude); volunteering to be a part of the convoy in your state; helping raise awareness to local news media outlets; and most importantly, supporting our effort by raising corporate and individual funds via our link http://events.stjude.org/MRVanderquack.
If you see Mr. Vanderquack and his convoy coming through your city, take a picture or make a video and post online. Use hashtags #MrVanderQuack and #MoveforStJude
Lisa Unverzagt
Mr. Vanderquack Mov’n for St. Jude by Jeep Convoy
+1 618-698-7172
email us here