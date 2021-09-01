DelveInsight Estimates a Promising Gout Pipeline Owing to an Expected Entry of Novel Therapeutic Agents
Around 40+ key companies are developing therapies for Gout. Selecta Biosciences appears to have the upper leg being the only company with its Gout drug candidate in the most advanced stage (phase III).
Around 40+ key companies are developing therapies for Gout. Selecta Biosciences appears to have the upper leg being the only company with its Gout drug candidate in the most advanced stage (Phase III).
DelveInsight’s ‘Gout Pipeline Insights’ report offers comprehensive coverage of the emerging Gout therapeutics landscape in different stages of development from pre-clinical till a late-end stage, along with dormant, inactive, and abandoned drugs agents.
The Gout Pipeline report provides a holistic picture of the ongoing clinical trials, partnerships taking place in the domain, recent happenings in space, and growth prospects across the Gout domain.
Some of the key highlights from the Gout Pipeline report:
- The Gout Pipeline report offers a rich analysis of 40+ key players and 40+ key therapies.
- Gout pipeline comprises therapies in different stages of the clinical phase such as include PRX-115, SAP-001, HZN-003, URC-102, SHR4640, NC-2700, XNW3009, LC350189, SEL-212, AC-201, Dapansutrile, HP501, DYV700, D-0120, ARO-XDH, WT-2107, ACQT1127, TJC0434, ABP-072, and others, with many others expected to enter the Gout market in the next decade.
- Some of the key companies engaged in strengthening the Gout Pipeline are Protalix BioTherapeutics, Shanton Pharma, Horizon Therapeutics, JW Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Nippon Chemiphar, Sinovent, LG Chem, Selecta Biosciences, TWi Biotechnology, Olatec Therapeutics, Hinova pharmaceuticals, Dyve Biosciences, InventisBio, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Wellstat Therapeutics Corporation, Acquist Therapeutics, TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals, Atom Bioscience among others
- In May 2021, Fortress Biotech announced that it had entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Fuji Yakuhin Co. Ltd. to develop Dotinurad in the United States, United Kingdom, European Union and Canada. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company acquired exclusive development and marketing rights in North America and Europe from Fuji. Fuji is eligible to receive upfront, development and commercial milestones and royalty payments from the Company. Fortress expects to leverage data from three completed Phase III clinical trials in more than 500 Japanese patients to develop and market Dotinurad.
- In June 2020, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB and Selecta Biosciences, Inc. announced that the companies have entered into a strategic licensing agreement for the product candidate SEL-212. SEL-212 is a combination of Selecta’s tolerogenic ImmTOR immune tolerance platform and a therapeutic uricase enzyme (pegadricase) that is designed to durably control serum uric acid, reduce immunogenicity, and allow for repeated monthly dosing for the treatment of chronic refractory gout. This agreement represents an important milestone for Selecta, and for patients with chronic refractory gout, as Sobi is the ideal partner with the commitment, resources, and complementary product portfolio to advance SEL-212 through development and commercialization.
- In August 2021, Arthrosi Therapeutics announced a joint venture in Guangzhou China with Ruiao Biopharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd. to form Guangzhou Ruianbo Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd. The joint venture will be responsible for the development of AR882 in the greater China area (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan) while Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc. continues to lead the global development of AR882 in the gout and tophaceous gout population. In addition, the joint venture will allow Arthrosi to enter the precision medicine oncology therapeutic area by moving AR035, a potent EGFR exon 20 inhibitor targeting non-small cell lung cancer, into the IND-enabling stage.
- In December 2019, Dyve Biosciences received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to proceed with a Phase II trial of DYV-700, the company’s topically administered therapeutic being developed to reduce the pain and duration of an acute gout flare. Dyve Biosciences has developed a breakthrough topical skin penetration technology. The innovative approach enables drugs to be transported from the surface of the skin into the blood with needle-like speed and pill-like efficiency.
Gout is a chronic disease that is caused due to excess accumulation of uric acid in the body, a condition referred to as hyperuricemia. It is a painful and crystal-induced form of arthritis in which crystals of monosodium urate (MSU) precipitate and deposit in joints of lower limbs. Gout is treatable with medications and changes in diet and lifestyle.
Gout Pipeline Drugs
|Drug
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|SEL-212
|Selecta Biosciences
|Phase III
|Urate oxidase replacements
|Intravenous
|SHR4640
|Jiangsu
Hengrui Medicine Co.
|Phase III
|SLC22A12 protein inhibitors
|Oral
|LC350189
|LG Chem
|Phase II
|Xanthine oxidase inhibitors
|Oral
|URC-102
|JW Pharmaceutical
|Phase II
|SLC22A12 protein inhibitors
|Oral
|Dapansutrile
|Olatec Therapeutics
|Phase II
|Inflammasome inhibitors; Interleukin inhibitors; NLRP3 protein inhibitors
|Oral
|TMX-049
|Teijin Pharma
|Phase II
|Xanthine oxidase inhibitors
|NA
|SAP-001
|Shanton Pharma
|Phase II
|Urate transporter inhibitors
|Oral
|XNW3009
|Sinovent
|Phase I
|SLC22A12 protein inhibitors
|Oral
|PRX-115
|Protalix BioTherapeutics
|Preclinical
|Urate oxidase replacements
|Intravenous
|NC-2700
|Nippon Chemiphar
|Preclinical
|SLC22A12 protein inhibitors
|NA
|HZN-003
|Horizon Therapeutics
|Preclinical
|Enzyme replacements
|Subcutaneous
The Gout Pipeline report lays down complete insights into active Gout pipeline therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.
By Product Type
- Mono
- Combination
By Stage
- Discovery
- Pre-clinical
- IND
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Pre-registration
By Molecule Type
- Small interfering RNA
- Protein
- Small molecule
By Route of Administration
- Intravenous
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Subcutaneous
- Topical
By Mechanism of Action
- SLC22A12 protein inhibitors
- Urate transporter inhibitors
- Xanthine oxidase inhibitors
- Urate oxidase replacements
- Enzyme replacements
- NLRP3 protein inhibitors
By Targets
- SLC22A12 protein
- Xanthine oxidase
- NLRP3 protein
Scope of the Report
Coverage: Global
Key Players: Protalix BioTherapeutics, Shanton Pharma, Horizon Therapeutics, JW Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Nippon Chemiphar, Sinovent, LG Chem, Selecta Biosciences, TWi Biotechnology, Olatec Therapeutics, Hinova pharmaceuticals, Dyve Biosciences, InventisBio, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Wellstat Therapeutics Corporation, Acquist Therapeutics, TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals, Atom Bioscience
Key Gout Pipeline Therapies: PRX-115, SAP-001, HZN-003, URC-102, SHR4640, NC-2700, XNW3009, LC350189, SEL-212, AC-201, Dapansutrile, HP501, DYV700, D-0120, ARO-XDH, WT-2107, ACQT1127, TJC0434, ABP-072, and many others.
Table of Contents
|1
|Report Introduction
|2
|Gout Disease Overview
|3
|Gout Pipeline Outlook
|4
|Comparative Analysis
|5
|Gout Therapeutic Products in Clinical Stage
|6
|Gout Late Stage Products (Phase III)
|6.1
|SEL-212: Selecta Biosciences
|6.2
|SHR4640: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.
|7
|Gout Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
|7.1
|LC350189: LG Chem
|7.2
|URC-102: JW Pharmaceutical
|7.3
|SAP-001: Shanton Pharma
|8
|Gout Early Stage Products (Phase I)
|8.1
|XNW3009: Sinovent
|9
|Gout Therapeutic Products in Non-clinical Stage
|10
|Gout Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
|10.1
|HZN-003: Horizon Therapeutics
|10.2
|PRX-115: Protalix BioTherapeutics
|11
|Gout Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis
|12
|Inactive Gout Pipeline Products
|13
|Appendix
|14
|Report Methodology
|15
|Consulting Services
|16
|Disclaimer
|17
|About DelveInsight
