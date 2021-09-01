Air National Guard Wild West Air Show celebrates 101 years of aviation 

Aug 31, 2021

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – In less than two weeks, beloved community event, the Wild West Air Show, returns to the skies on Sept. 11 and 12.

Join the Wyoming Air National Guard, as it celebrates 101 years of aviation in Cheyenne, the air show will host a historic line-up with over 30 historic and modern civilian and military aircraft — featuring aerial acts throughout the day.

“We created an event to keep people interested from start to finish. Part of keeping them interested in setting things up that are enticing the whole way through,” said Maxwell McMillan, the Air Show Director.

Not all the action will take place exclusively in the air. There will be static aircraft displays, local vendors, and food trucks all available for the public to enjoy.

The aerial performers include:

Patrons can explore more details about the event on the website before the show at facebook.com/WyomingNGA.

Admission and parking are free. Parking will be at the JAX parking lot with free transportation over to the Wyoming Air National Guard base. The gate is open each day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What: Wild West Air Show

Where: 217 Dell Range Blvd., Cheyenne. Parking at the JAX with free transportation to the base

When: Saturday, Sept. 11 through Sunday, Sept. 12., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets: Admission is FREE

