Burgum, Sanford meet with Japanese business delegation to discuss trade opportunities

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford today met with members of a Japanese business delegation to discuss opportunities for partnership and investment in North Dakota’s economy and advancing North Dakota’s carbon neutrality goal.

During the discussions with the Japanese External Trade Organization (JETRO), Burgum and Sanford shared information about the continued growth and potential for carbon capture, storage and utilization (CCUS), enhanced oil recovery, using carbon in agriculture and the future of hydrogen in North Dakota. Burgum also highlighted his challenge for North Dakota to become a carbon-neutral state by 2030, emphasizing the administration’s approach of innovation over regulation.

“North Dakota has big opportunities in energy, agriculture and technology, and we are looking for partners in research and investment,” Burgum said. “We are excited to welcome these Japanese companies to our state and begin building the partnerships that will benefit North Dakota citizens for decades to come.”

“We continue to look for ways to attract investment and increase trade with foreign countries,” said Sanford, who serves as chair of the North Dakota Trade Office Board. “We are very pleased to have this delegation, representing a large number of Japanese businesses and organizations, here to visit about our future goals and present opportunities for North Dakota and Japan.”

Burgum and Sanford provided remarks during a daylong meeting organized and hosted by the North Dakota Department of Commerce and the North Dakota Trade Office. Companies in attendance included Toshiba America Energy Systems Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries (USA) Inc., Hitachi Zosen Inova, Mitsubishi Power Americas Inc., Toyota Motor North America, Choshu Industry Corp. of America Inc., Kanematsu USA Inc., Mitsui & Co. USA Inc., and Sumitomo Corp. Americas (Energy Group). Also in attendance were Haruka Sakamoto from the Consulate-General of Japan in Chicago and representatives from JETRO Chicago, JETRO Los Angeles and Keidanren USA. The delegation will participate tomorrow in a driving tour of North Dakota energy sites and visit Medora.